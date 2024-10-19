Neymar available for Al-Hilal next week after year-long recovery from ACL injury

Neymar Jr is available to play for Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal in an AFC Champions League Elite match next week after one year on the sidelines due to injury.

His marketing company NR Sports said in a statement on Saturday that the Brazilian’s love for football and his hope to play in the next World Cup were bringing him back to action.

“Though there’s no final decision for his return, the number 10 will be able to play on Monday to carry on with his remarkable trajectory,” the statement said, in a reference to Al-Hilal’s match against Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

Neymar signed for the Riyadh team in August 2023 and played just five games when he underwent surgery after rupturing his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee while on international duty in October last year.

“These were days of pain, anguish, and a lot of longing for football, which were overcome with the help of family and friends, always present for our number 10. And all the fans around the world who gave him all support in social media networks,” the statement added.

“The wait is over.”

A social media posting also published on Saturday showed the 32-year-old speaking about his recovery and displayed footage of his efforts to come back.

“Every time I get injured, I come back. But I don’t come back halfway,” a tearful Neymar said in a video.

Neymar returned to training in July, but in September his club coach Jorge Jesus dampened expectations of an immediate comeback. The Portuguese coach did not confirm Neymar will play on Monday.

Neymar, whose two-year contract ends next August, is eligible to appear in AFC Champions League Elite matches as the continental competition has no restrictions on the number of foreign players allowed. That is not the case in the Saudi Pro League, which will see him back only in January.

If fit, Neymar could return to Brazil’s national team in two rounds of South American World Cup qualifying scheduled for November.