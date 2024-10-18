MagazineBuy Print

Serie A 2024-25: Juventus has Timothy Weah, Nicolo Fagioli available for home match against Lazio

Juventus’s defender Gleison Bremer, midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, winger Nicolas Gonzalez and forward Arkadiusz Milik are all injured, while winger Francisco Conceicao is suspended.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 22:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Juventus’ Timothy Weah is available for the match after weeks of being sidelined by an ankle injury.
Juventus’ Timothy Weah is available for the match after weeks of being sidelined by an ankle injury. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Juventus’ Timothy Weah is available for the match after weeks of being sidelined by an ankle injury. | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus midfielders Timothy Weah and Nicolo Fagioli are fit to face Lazio in Serie A on Saturday, but Thiago Motta’s side are still dealing with an injury crisis with six players unavailable, the coach said on Friday.

Juventus has not won at home in the league since the opening day of the season when it beat Como 3-0. A run of four draws in its last five games has left it third in the standings, level on 13 points with fourth-placed Lazio.

Defender Gleison Bremer, midfielders Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie, winger Nicolas Gonzalez and forward Arkadiusz Milik are all injured, Motta told a press conference, while winger Francisco Conceicao is suspended.

“Fagioli and Weah will be available for selection. I want to see a performance deserving of a positive result. We must play well in many different areas,” Motta said.

ALSO READ | Chelsea’s James back in contention for Liverpool trip after long layoff

Midfielder Douglas Luiz seems to have turned a corner in training after a poor start to the season.

“Luiz has a great attitude in training. He’s doing really well, it’s telling to see people’s reactions in difficult moments and I’ve seen a fantastic reaction from him. So far when he has played he has done well but he can do better,” Motta added.

Lazio earned its first win on the road when it beat Torino at the end of September and Motta said his team needed to be prepared for a tough challenge.

“We must be ready for anything. I expected Lazio to be at the top of the table, they are a good team with a great coach who has deserved what he has won,” he said.

“We will have another chance to show that even in difficult times we can be a competitive team. The stadium will be full and that’s good, it means there’s enthusiasm,” he added.

