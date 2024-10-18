MagazineBuy Print

Three Indians selected to experience Theatre of Dreams in presence of Man United Legend Gary Neville

The winners will visit Manchester United’s home, the Old Trafford Stadium, attend games and also take part in training sessions with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

Published : Oct 18, 2024 22:20 IST , CHANDIGARH - 2 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
The fourth season of United We Play, a grassroots development initiative of Apollo Tyres and Manchester United saw five winners from South Asia, with three of them from India.
The fourth season of United We Play, a grassroots development initiative of Apollo Tyres and Manchester United saw five winners from South Asia, with three of them from India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The fourth season of United We Play, a grassroots development initiative of Apollo Tyres and Manchester United saw five winners from South Asia, with three of them from India. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Three Indians, PC Lalchhuanawma of Mizoram, Bubhaneswar’s Shreejal Kisku and Mohd Ayan of Lucknow, were selected by Manchester United for a trip to Old Trafford Stadium, at the Minerva Academy here on Friday.

They were among five winners from South Asia in the fourth season of United We Play, a grassroots development initiative of Apollo Tyres and United.

Bhakta Bahadur Pariyar from Nepal and Chanason Chaiyatham of Thailand were the other winners, with all of them chosen in the presence of club legend Gary Neville.

The winners will visit United’s home stadium, attend games and also take part in training sessions with Manchester United Soccer School coaches.

“Delighted to see the dedication and passion for football among young children in India.

“Investing in youth development is extremely important and I am very pleased to see the efforts Manchester United and its partners in having built this platform, which encourages the youth to pursue their passion for football,” said Neville, who was a member of Man United’s famed Class of 92’. 

Paul Scholes (L) and Gary Neville (R) and Ryan Giggs (behind Neville) were some of the stalwarts in the club's famous Class of '92 which dominated United's most successful period in club football, under manager Alex Ferguson. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL STEELE
Paul Scholes (L) and Gary Neville (R) and Ryan Giggs (behind Neville) were some of the stalwarts in the club’s famous Class of ‘92 which dominated United’s most successful period in club football, under manager Alex Ferguson. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL STEELE
Paul Scholes (L) and Gary Neville (R) and Ryan Giggs (behind Neville) were some of the stalwarts in the club’s famous Class of ‘92 which dominated United’s most successful period in club football, under manager Alex Ferguson. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL STEELE

This edition also saw its expansion to more cities in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions across cities such as Kathmandu, Bangkok, Dhaka and Dubai.

“Many congratulations to the young players whose hard work has paid off today. I am sure that the experience they will have at the iconic Old Trafford will be memories of a lifetime,” he added.

Neville’s advice to youngsters

Despite being one of the biggest markets of football in the world, India is traditionally not a powerhouse in the sport, reeling at 126 in FIFA (men’s) rankings. 

The footballer-turned-broadcaster lauded the passion for the game in India but also admitted that it needs to improve in various aspects. 

“There is tremendous passion for the game in India. Children want to play the sport. The facilities are improving, and the level of coaching is also improving.

Gary Neville (centre) poses with the entire team of United We Play, which saw five players selected out of a pool of 15,000 at the Minerva Academy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Gary Neville (centre) poses with the entire team of United We Play, which saw five players selected out of a pool of 15,000 at the Minerva Academy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Gary Neville (centre) poses with the entire team of United We Play, which saw five players selected out of a pool of 15,000 at the Minerva Academy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“With better mentoring, these kids can achieve a lot more. Practice is the main thing, you got to do it as much as you can,” the 49-year-old opined.

Neville also offered some advice to youngsters beyond the realm of sports.

“Football is a game of ups and downs, both on and off the field. Emotions run high, but it’s important to maintain a balanced perspective. Education is a crucial part of your journey, so focus on your studies in school and college,” he said.

“As you grow physically and mentally, remember that persistence and resilience are key. Learning from mistakes and overcoming challenges will help you succeed in football and in life.”

