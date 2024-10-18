Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Starting seven announced as Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans up against Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls

- October 18, 2024 19:39Old rivalry, new chapter
- October 18, 2024 19:33Telugu vs Bengaluru | Starting Seven
TELUGU TITANS: Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Ankit
BENGALURU BULLS: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Dahal, Jai Bhagwan, Parteek, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal
- October 18, 2024 19:21Bengaluru Bulls Top Players
For Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal will be its main raider. He has accumulated 1690 raid points in 170 matches, including 202 do-or-die raid points.
Saurabh Nandal is the best defender from the side having claimed 246 tackle points in 92 matches, whereas Nitin Rawal is the top all-rounder in the Bulls squad with 236 points in 81 outings.
- October 18, 2024 19:20Telugu Titans Top Players
Pawan Sehrawat will be the prime raider for Telugu Titans after racking up 1189 raid points in 126 PKL matches.
Meanwhile, the Titans’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Krishan, who has scored 139 tackle points in 66 matches in PKL.
Vijay Malik is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 490 points in his career so far..
- October 18, 2024 19:18Pro Kabaddi League Preview
- October 18, 2024 18:59Head-to-head
Total: 23 | Bengaluru: 16 | Telugu: 3 | Tie: 4
- October 18, 2024 18:53Preview
Telugu Titans has faced Bengaluru Bulls 23 times in the history of PKL.
With 16 wins against Telugu, Bengaluru is ahead in the head-to-head record. Telugu has won 3 times against the Bulls while 4 matches have ended in ties.
The previous contest between Telugu and Bengaluru ended in favour of the latter. It won 42-26 in Season 10.
With 2 wins, 19 losses and a tie, Telugu finished 12th on the points table with 21 points in PKL 10.
On the other hand, Bengaluru finished 8th after winning 8 matches, losing 12 and playing out 2 ties. It had a total of 53 points in Season 10.
- October 18, 2024 18:51Live Streaming Info
You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.
- October 18, 2024 18:38Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 1 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 18, 2024.
Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the season opener while Dabang Delhi will be up against U Mumba in the second match.
