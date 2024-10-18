MagazineBuy Print

Live

Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Starting seven announced as Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans up against Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls

PKL season 11: Catch the live scores updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2024 fixtures at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Updated : Oct 18, 2024 19:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 1 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 18, 2024.

  • October 18, 2024 19:42
    All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    Pro Kabaddi League: All team captains, coaches and owners of PKL 11

    With the new season of the Pro Kabaddi League about to begin, here are the 12 teams and its respective captains, coaches and owners for the 11th edition of PKL.

  • October 18, 2024 19:39
    Old rivalry, new chapter
  • October 18, 2024 19:33
    Telugu vs Bengaluru | Starting Seven

    TELUGU TITANS: Manjeet, Sagar, Ajit Pawar, Pawan Sehrawat, Vijay Malik, Krishan, Ankit

    BENGALURU BULLS: Pardeep Narwal, Surinder Dahal, Jai Bhagwan, Parteek, Ajinkya Pawar, Saurabh Nandal, Nitin Rawal

  • October 18, 2024 19:21
    Bengaluru Bulls Top Players

    For Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal will be its main raider. He has accumulated 1690 raid points in 170 matches, including 202 do-or-die raid points.

    Saurabh Nandal is the best defender from the side having claimed 246 tackle points in 92 matches, whereas Nitin Rawal is the top all-rounder in the Bulls squad with 236 points in 81 outings.

  • October 18, 2024 19:20
    Telugu Titans Top Players

    Pawan Sehrawat will be the prime raider for Telugu Titans after racking up 1189 raid points in 126 PKL matches.

    Meanwhile, the Titans’ defensive duties will be shouldered mainly by Krishan, who has scored 139 tackle points in 66 matches in PKL.

    Vijay Malik is the top all-rounder in the squad having accumulated 490 points in his career so far.. 

  • October 18, 2024 19:18
    Pro Kabaddi League Preview

    Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

    The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

  • October 18, 2024 18:59
    Head-to-head

    Total: 23 | Bengaluru: 16 | Telugu: 3 | Tie: 4

  • October 18, 2024 18:53
    Preview

    Telugu Titans has faced Bengaluru Bulls 23 times in the history of PKL.

    With 16 wins against Telugu, Bengaluru is ahead in the head-to-head record. Telugu has won 3 times against the Bulls while 4 matches have ended in ties.

    The previous contest between Telugu and Bengaluru ended in favour of the latter. It won 42-26 in Season 10.

    With 2 wins, 19 losses and a tie, Telugu finished 12th on the points table with 21 points in PKL 10.

    On the other hand, Bengaluru finished 8th after winning 8 matches, losing 12 and playing out 2 ties. It had a total of 53 points in Season 10.

  • October 18, 2024 18:51
    Live Streaming Info

    You can catch all the LIVE action from Pro Kabaddi Season 11 on the Star Sports Network and on Disney+ hotstar.

  • October 18, 2024 18:38
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match day 1 taking place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on October 18, 2024.

    Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in the season opener while Dabang Delhi will be up against U Mumba in the second match. 

