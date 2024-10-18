Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Starting seven announced as Pawan Sehrawat’s Telugu Titans up against Pardeep Narwal’s Bengaluru Bulls

October 18, 2024 19:21

Bengaluru Bulls Top Players

For Bengaluru Bulls, Pardeep Narwal will be its main raider. He has accumulated 1690 raid points in 170 matches, including 202 do-or-die raid points.

Saurabh Nandal is the best defender from the side having claimed 246 tackle points in 92 matches, whereas Nitin Rawal is the top all-rounder in the Bulls squad with 236 points in 81 outings.