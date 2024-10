Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11

The Pro Kabaddi League, heading into its tenth season, will return to the three-city caravan format. The 11th season will get underway at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on October 18.

Here is the full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 11.

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

FULL SQUAD LIST PRO KABADDI LEAGUE 11