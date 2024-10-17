Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 preview: End of an era, dawn of a new one

The much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to return for its 11th season, bringing with it a new format, transitioning from the traditional 12-city caravan to a three-city structure that’s expected to add a fresh dynamic to the competition.

The stakes have risen as always this year, with the blockbuster signing of Sachin Tanwar by Tamil Thalaivas | Photo Credit: PKL

The stakes have risen as always this year, with the blockbuster signing of Sachin Tanwar by Tamil Thalaivas, along with the big-money moves of Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Sunil Kumar, setting the tone for an explosive season.

As the tournament enters a new decade, most teams have made significant changes at the auction to assemble more balanced squads that are aligned with their playing styles.

Defending champion Puneri Paltan has retained the strong core of players from its title-winning squad, including last season’s MVP Aslam Inamdar, giving it a significant edge. However, it failed to hold on to its defensive lynchpin Shadloui but has added a fresh wave of talent to fill the void.

Meanwhile, Thalaivas has taken a bold approach by appointing two coaches, J. Udaya Kumar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan, before snapping up Sachin for Rs 2.15 crore. The Chennai-based team has also held on to defensive stalwarts Sagar Rathee and Sahil Gulia as it aims for its maiden PKL triumph.

Last season’s runner-up, Haryana Steelers, has added Shadloui to its already strong defensive core. It will be looking to use the explosive Iranian as an all-rounder, a role he plays with effortless panache for his national side.

Bengal Warriorz brought back Maninder Singh and paired him with his friend Fazel Atrachali. The Kolkata franchise’s youthful squad will depend on these two seasoned warriors renowned for their physicality.

On the other hand, three-time PKL champion Patna Pirates and season two champion U Mumba have refrained from acquiring marquee names for their respective rosters.

Telugu Titans is aiming to break its cycle of underperformance this season under new head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, who earlier led Dabang Delhi to the PKL summit in season eight.

Ram Maher Singh’s Gujarat Giants has snagged PKL 10 standout Guman Singh. The 25-year-old all-rounder will be a key cog in its attacking machine alongside Parteek Dahiya and Rakesh.

Changing of the guard

Pardeep Narwal made his return to the Bengaluru Bulls, the franchise that launched his PKL career in season 2. | Photo Credit: PKL

The league has undergone a significant transformation ahead of this season. The game, now a whirlwind of speed and physicality, has demanded a youth movement, ushering out the legends who once defined it.

Rahul Chaudhari, the original showman of PKL, whose stardom ascended alongside the league’s, was a casualty of this seismic shift. His unsold status, though anticipated, marked the end of an era. Like other veterans — Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Tomar, Surender Nada, and Vishal Bhardwaj — Chaudhari’s glory days have dwindled. Kabaddi, it seems, is entering a new age, where legacy alone is no longer a passport to continued success.

The torch has been passed. The old guard has made way for the next generation as all 12 teams exceeded the mandatory quotas of the NYP (New Young Players) programme. Scouts roamed local tournaments in search of future stars. Raiders and defenders alike were the targets of relentless pursuits, as teams spared no expense in securing the next set of superstars.

“Young kabaddi players today are more professional than ever before. They train year-round, prioritise fitness, and focus on recovery and nutrition. The financial rewards from the PKL have significantly contributed to this increased professionalism,” says UP Yoddhas coach Jasveer Singh to Sportstar.

Pardeep Narwal, the poster boy of PKL who holds most of the raiding records, has been roped in by Bengaluru Bulls for a mere ₹70 lakhs. Dubki King, as his moniker goes, hasn’t enjoyed the best of outings in recent seasons, but the Bulls will be hoping Narwal can turn things around under the tutelage of the league’s longest-serving coach, Randhir Singh Sehrawat, who gave him his PKL debut back in season two.

This feels less like a romantic homecoming for Narwal and more like a last chance to prove himself. If he can’t overcome his fitness challenges and perform on the mat, he risks becoming a mere squad filler and marketing tool before ultimately vanishing into obscurity like the erstwhile superstars.

Kabaddi evolution

Strong force: All-rounder Pawan Sehrawat (standing) aims to break Telugu Titans’ cycle of underperformance in PKL 11. | Photo Credit: PKL

Since its establishment in 2014, the league has transformed the ancient Indian sport into a televised spectacle, elevating its athleticism and engaging audiences.

Over the past decade, it has witnessed a remarkable progression, with squads comprised of younger, fitter athletes. These developments have paved the way for innovative tactics and strategies, revolutionising the game as we know it.

Paltan’s triumph last season was not merely a show of superiority. On its way to the summit, it also revolutionised the way the game is played. Its blitzkrieg style blurred the lines between attack and defence, forcing other teams to rethink their strategies.

“The raiders need to contribute to the defence. All seven players on the mat have to work together; there is no more place for only raiders in the game,” opines Dabang raider Ashu Malik.

The 22-year-old was the league’s top raider last season and will lead Dabang’s attack alongside star raider Naveen Kumar, who is returning from a serious knee injury.

The league’s tactical landscape underwent a radical overhaul as teams scrambled to acquire dual-threat players. Even the stars have realised the new paradigm.

Pawan Sehrawat, the league’s reigning superstar, exemplifies this evolution. The Indian captain, renowned for his electrifying raids, entered the PKL 11 auction as an all-rounder. Titans secured his services for a staggering Rs 1.725 crore by using their FBM (Final Bid Match) card.

Known as the ‘High-flyer’, Sehrawat has always lent a helping hand to his defence. But this season, he’s aiming to elevate his defensive game to a whole new level.

With increased pace, new tactical insights, neutral venues for most teams, and a host of new faces, PKL 11 is here to enthral and entertain.

