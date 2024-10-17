MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AUS vs SA LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST

AUS-W vs SA-W: Follow for live score, updates and highlights of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa, happening at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Updated : Oct 17, 2024 17:20 IST

Team Sportstar
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa, happening at the Dubai International Stadium.
  • October 17, 2024 17:09
    New podcast episode alert!

    A disappointing T20 World Cup campaign for the Indian women's team

    Sportstar Podcast · Episode

  • October 17, 2024 17:02
    Streaming/telecast information

    The Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between Australia and South Africa will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app/website. The match will also be telecast across the Star Sports Network

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Alyssa Healy /

laura wolvaardt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 174/3; Ashwin removes Conway; Mitchell, Ravindra at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SA LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE score: Pakistan 221 all out; England needs 297 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 17: Manav, Ayhika and other top players to compete in UTT National Ranking tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. AUS vs SA LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. South Africa coach Dillon du Preez: After 2023 final miss, we are in it to take home the World Cup
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. AUS-W vs SA-W Predicted Playing XI for first semifinal of Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch SA vs AUS match online?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten Australia faces tough South Africa test in semifinal
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs NZ Live Score, Day 2, 1st Test: New Zealand 174/3; Ashwin removes Conway; Mitchell, Ravindra at crease
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SA LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal Updates: Preview, predicted 11, streaming info; Toss at 7PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE score: Pakistan 221 all out; England needs 297 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 17: Manav, Ayhika and other top players to compete in UTT National Ranking tournament
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pro Kabaddi League is redefining Kabaddi and transforming lives, say PKL commissioner ahead of season 11
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment