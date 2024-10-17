MagazineBuy Print

Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch SA vs AUS match online?

Australia (AUS-W) vs South Africa (SA-W) Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal: Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s match.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 11:46 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia is eyeing an eighth consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final appearance.
Australia is eyeing an eighth consecutive ICC Women's T20 World Cup final appearance. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia is eyeing an eighth consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final appearance. | Photo Credit: AP

South Africa will be eager for revenge as it faces the formidable Australian team, aiming for its eighth consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final appearance, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s SA vs AUS semifinal:

When to watch the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, October 17.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal be played?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch the broadcast of Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Full squads
Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Seshnie Naidu, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloé Tryon. Travelling Reserve: Miané Smit.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
