Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal live streaming info: When and where to watch SA vs AUS match online?

South Africa will be eager for revenge as it faces the formidable Australian team, aiming for its eighth consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final appearance, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here’s all you need to know about tonight’s SA vs AUS semifinal:

When to watch the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 7:30 PM (IST) on Thursday, October 17.

Where will the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal be played?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch the broadcast of Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal?

The Australia vs South Africa semifinal of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.