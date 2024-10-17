MagazineBuy Print

What happens if India loses first Test against New Zealand? - WTC final qualification scenario

India, which currently sits at the top of the WTC standings, needs to win five of the remaining eight Test matches (including the opening Test against New Zealand) in the current cycle to secure its spot.

Published : Oct 17, 2024 11:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat and captain Rohit Sharma during the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India’s Virat and captain Rohit Sharma during the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR /The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Virat and captain Rohit Sharma during the first test match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR /The Hindu

A loss or a draw in the first Test against New Zealand will not jeopardise India’s chances of making it to a third consecutive World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India, which currently sits at the top of the WTC standings, needs to win five of the remaining eight Test matches (including the opening Test against New Zealand) in the current cycle to secure its spot in the summit clash.

Rohit Sharma and Co. currently face the Kiwis in the first of three Test matches at the M. Chinaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After the opening day was washed off, the second day started early with India opting to bat in overcast conditions.

However, with the threat of rain hanging over the remaining days of play, the match could end in a draw. If that happens, the host will need to win the next two Tests before heading Down Under for the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting in November.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PCT
1 India 11 8 2 1 98 74.24
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.50
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 England 17 9 7 1 93 45.59
5 South Africa 6 2 3 1 28 38.89
6 New Zealand 8 3 5 0 36 37.50
7 Bangladesh 8 3 5 0 33 34.38
8 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52
9 Pakistan 8 2 6 0 16 16.67

*after Pakistan vs England first Test

