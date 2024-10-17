IPL 2025 auction likely to be held in Riyadh on November 24, 25

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is likely to be held on November 24 and 25th in Riyadh.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make a formal announcement, the franchises have been informally sounded out about the itinerary.

While last year’s auction was held in Dubai, this time too, it has been decided to host the event in the Middle East. Initially, London and Singapore were considered as venues, but Saudi Arabia emerged as the front-runner because of a favourable time zone, which will also be suitable in terms of broadcast.

According to well-placed sources, the Board and the IPL officials are in the ‘final stages’ of finalising the venue that can accommodate the entire entourage - including delegations from the 10 franchises and a large crew from Jio and Disney Star - over three days.

Though Saudi Arabia is considered ‘expensive’ as compared to Dubai, the Board believes that the IPL being the most popular cricket league in the world, it’s important to tap into new markets and allow it to grow in terms of creating a newer fan base.

With not much time left, the franchises are waiting for a formal intimation from the BCCI mentioning the details of the venue so that they can sort the logistical issues from their end, at the earliest.