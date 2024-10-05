MagazineBuy Print

RCB hands over two fully restored lakes to local community, plants over 3000 trees

As part of the nearly 300-day project, over 50,000 tons of silt and sand were meticulously removed, with much of it repurposed by local farmers for plantation efforts.

Published : Oct 05, 2024 14:00 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

PTI
RCB officially handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli Lakes to the local panchayat, in the presence of MLA Vishwanath and Vice President & Head of RCB, Rajesh Menon.
RCB officially handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli Lakes to the local panchayat, in the presence of MLA Vishwanath and Vice President & Head of RCB, Rajesh Menon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

RCB officially handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli Lakes to the local panchayat, in the presence of MLA Vishwanath and Vice President & Head of RCB, Rajesh Menon. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a noble gesture, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday handed over the fully restored Ittgalpura and Sadenahalli lakes to the local authorities, a long-term project the Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit undertook under its Go Green Initiative.

From here on, the local community will maintain the lakes for water security and combat the risk of water crisis in the surrounding regions.

“RCB’s Lake Improvement Works Project, launched in October 2023, was designed to improve the drought resistance in highly water stressed areas in Bengaluru which lack access to natural source of water and are totally dependent on groundwater and surface water,” said Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head of RCB.

For this project, RCB entered into an implementation partnership with the India Cares Foundation and Friends of Lakes.

As part of the nearly 300-day project, over 50,000 tons of silt and sand were meticulously removed, with much of it repurposed by local farmers for plantation efforts.

Furthering the project’s ecological vision, RCB also planted over 3,000 trees along the newly widened bunds of the lakes to help manage flooding and add to the local biodiversity.

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Indian Premier League

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

