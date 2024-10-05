AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Early wickets put Australia in control vs Sri Lanka

LIVE UPDATES

Playing XIs

Australia - Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sri Lanka - Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera

Toss Update

Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bat first against Australia.

PREVIEW

Australia will begin its title defence against Asian champion Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chamari Athapaththu’s side will be playing its second Group A match after Pakistan beat the Lankans by 31 runs.

Historically, Australia has the upper hand in terms of head-to-head against Sri Lanka. The six-time T20 World Cup champion has won all the seven meetings with the Lankans in T20Is.