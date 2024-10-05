MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Early wickets put Australia in control vs Sri Lanka

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Updates of the Women’s T20 World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka happening in Sharjah.

Updated : Oct 05, 2024 16:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia has won all seven of its T20 games against Sri Lanka.
Australia has won all seven of its T20 games against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Australia has won all seven of its T20 games against Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

LIVE UPDATES

Playing XIs

Australia - Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Sri Lanka - Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Sachini Nisansala, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Inoka Ranaweera

Toss Update

Sri Lanka wins the toss and elects to bat first against Australia.

PREVIEW

Australia will begin its title defence against Asian champion Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chamari Athapaththu’s side will be playing its second Group A match after Pakistan beat the Lankans by 31 runs.

Historically, Australia has the upper hand in terms of head-to-head against Sri Lanka. The six-time T20 World Cup champion has won all the seven meetings with the Lankans in T20Is.

Streaming/Telecast info
The LIVE telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.
The LIVE stream of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 /

Australia Women /

Sri Lanka Women

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Early wickets put Australia in control vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Towhid Hridoy expects a ‘slow pitch’ at newly built stadium in Gwalior
    PTI
  4. Indian women’s team analytical coach Smolenaars optimistic of Hockey India League benefiting national side
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. RCB hands over two fully restored lakes to local community, plants over 3000 trees
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Early wickets put Australia in control vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Every game from here is crucial for us,’ says Jemimah after New Zealand thrashing
    PTI
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand humbles high-flying India in a game of horrors for Harmanpreet & Co.
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. BAN vs ENG, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch Bangladesh v England; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  5. AUS vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch Australia v Sri Lanka; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes ruled out of first Test against Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  2. AUS vs SL, LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: Early wickets put Australia in control vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs BAN 1st T20I: Towhid Hridoy expects a ‘slow pitch’ at newly built stadium in Gwalior
    PTI
  4. Indian women’s team analytical coach Smolenaars optimistic of Hockey India League benefiting national side
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  5. RCB hands over two fully restored lakes to local community, plants over 3000 trees
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment