AUS vs SL, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE streaming: When, where to watch Australia v Sri Lanka; Predicted XI

Australia will begin its title defence against Asian champion Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Chamari Athapaththu’s side will be playing its second Group A match after Pakistan beat the Lankans by 31 runs. On the other hand, the Alyssa Healy-led side will be the stronger of the two teams on paper, hoping to continue its dominance in the tournament.

Historically, Australia has the upper hand in terms of head-to-head against Sri Lanka. The six-time T20 World Cup champion has won all the seven meetings with the Lankans in T20Is.

When is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 5.

Where is the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The Australia vs Sri Lanka match in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE telecast of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The LIVE stream of the Australia vs Sri Lanka Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match can be caught on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for all the LIVE updates.