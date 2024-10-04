MagazineBuy Print

Global Chess League 2024: Carlsen loses on time against Firouzja; Triveni Continental Kings defeats Alpine SG Pipers 17-4

Triveni Continental Kings won the match against Alpine SG Pipers, by a huge margin – 17-4 after World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen lost to Alireza Firouzja on time.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 23:23 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Magnus Carlsen and Alireza Firouzja at Global Chess League.
Magnus Carlsen and Alireza Firouzja at Global Chess League. | Photo Credit: Global Chess League
infoIcon

Magnus Carlsen and Alireza Firouzja at Global Chess League. | Photo Credit: Global Chess League

Speed chess has become speedier in Season 2 of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League. Since the players get no increment for the moves they make, one could lose on time, from winning positions that is.

That happened on day two of the league at Friends House, here on Friday. And it happened to the World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

Playing on the Icon board for Alpine SG Pipers, the Norwegian genius was on course for a victory for the Iran-born Frenchman Alireza Firouzja of Triveni Continental Kings.  Carlsen had just turned his pawn into queen and had also the bishop, while his rival only had the lone knight, with which, of course, you could force a checkmate theoretically.

Thus Alireza, whom Carlsen has the highest regard among the game’s young talents, won. Continental Kings won the match too, by a huge margin – 17-4. Apart from Alireza, there were also wins for Wei Yi, Valentina Gunina and Javokhir Sindarov.

READ | Global Chess League 2024: Russian Grandmaster Peter Svidler who loves the grand stage of Test cricket

Upgrad Mumba Masters also impressed in their 14-5 win against Ganges Grandmasters. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave defeated Viswanathan Anand in the battle of the Icon players, and there were also wins for Koneru Humpy, who beat compatriot R. Vaishali, and Raunak Sadhwani, who got the better of Volodar Murzin.

But the day belonged to PGB Alaskan Knights, which won both its matches – against American Gambits (14-2) and Upgrad Mumba Masters (8-5). Alaskan Knights thus moved into the lead at the end of the seventh match, with nine points. Mumba Masters, Continental Kings, Pipers and American Gambits are on three points.

The results
Triveni Continental Kings bt Alpine SG Pipers 17-4 (Firouzja Alireza bt Magnus Carlsen; Wei Yi bt R. Praggnanandhaa; Teimour Radjabov lost to Richard Rapport; Alexandra Kosteniuk drew with Hou Yifan; Valentina Gunina bt Kateryna Lagno; Javokhir Sindarov bt Daniel Dardha).
PGB Alaskan Knights bt American Gambits 14-2 (Anish Giri drew with Hikaru Nakamura; Nodirbek Abdusattorov drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda; Shakhriyar Mamyedarov bt Yu Yangyi; Tan Zhongyi bt Bibisara Assaubayeva; Alina Kashlinskaya bt Elisabeth Paehtz; Nihal Sarin bt Jonas Buhl Bjerre).
Upgrad Mumba Masters bt Ganges Grandmasters 14-5 (Maxime Vachier-Lagrave bt Viswanathan Anand; Vidit Gujrathi drew with Arjun Erigaisi; Peter Svidler lost to Parham Maghsoodloo; Koneru Humpy bt R. Vaishali; D.  Harika drew with Nurgyul Salimova; Raunak Sadhwani bt Volodar Murzin).

(The writer is in London at the invitation of Tech Mahindra). 

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

