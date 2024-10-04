MagazineBuy Print

IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Bavuma, Rickelton build partnership for South Africa against Ireland

IRE vs SA: Get the live score and latest updates from the Ireland vs South Africa 2nd ODI, being held in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Updated : Oct 04, 2024 17:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in action.
FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: South Africa’s Temba Bavuma in action. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa from the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IRE vs SA 2ND ODI - LIVE SCORE

PLAYING XIs

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Craig Young.

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.

TOSS

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.

THE SQUADS
IRELAND
Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Craig Young, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Matthew Humphreys, Fionn Hand.
SOUTH AFRICA
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Nqaba Peter.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?

The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will begin at 5 PM IST. There will be no live telecast of the match in India, however, the match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

