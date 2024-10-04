Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the second ODI between Ireland and South Africa from the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
IRE vs SA 2ND ODI - LIVE SCORE
PLAYING XIs
Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Stephen Doheny (wk), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Gavin Hoey, Graham Hume, Craig Young.
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman.
TOSS
South Africa won the toss and elected to bat.
THE SQUADS
IRELAND
SOUTH AFRICA
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH?
The second ODI between Ireland and South Africa will begin at 5 PM IST. There will be no live telecast of the match in India, however, the match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA 68/0 (10 overs); Target 119
- IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Bavuma, Rickelton build partnership for South Africa against Ireland
- Cubarsi and Porro back in Spain’s squad for UEFA Nations League
- Kenya’s Anyango fails doping test, provisionally suspended by AIU
- India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE