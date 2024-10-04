FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: FCG v NEUFC Indian Super League updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC ISL 2024-25 match being played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

LINEUPS

FC Goa: Laximikanth Kattimani (GK), Udanta Singh, Odei Onaindia, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Aakash Sangwan; S. Tavora, Boja Herrera, B.S. Thangjam, Boris Singh Thangjam, Dejan Drazic, Armando Sadiku

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), R. Yadav, Asheer Akhtar, Michek Zabaco, Buanthanglun Samte; Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Mayakkannan, Jithin Madhathli Subran, Nestor Albiach, T.S. Huidrom, A. Ajaraie

LIVE SCORE

PREVIEW

FC Goa will look to continue its winning momentum and secure its first home win of the season when it faces a struggling NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Friday.

Goa has struggled at home in its last two home fixtures in the ISL, losing 1-2 and 0-2, to Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC, respectively.

But the Gaurs returned to winning ways against East Bengal last week with a narrow 3-2 victory in Kolkata, while the reigning Durand Cup champion NEUFC, which played out a 1-1 draw with Kerala Blasters FC, is still in search of its first win.

READ FULL PREVIEW | FC Goa looks to break duck at home against Durand Cup champion NorthEast United

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO