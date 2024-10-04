MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST

IND-W vs NZ-W Live Score: Catch all the scores and live updates from the Women’s T20 World Cup Group A encounter between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Friday.

Updated : Oct 04, 2024 18:10 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup Group A encounter between India and New Zealand in Dubai on Friday.

  • October 04, 2024 17:59
    Women’s T20 WC 2024: Day 1 wrap

    ​​

    ​​

  • October 04, 2024 17:29
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Where to watch LIVE telecast of Group A match between India and New Zealand?

    You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Star Sports Network. 

    Where to watch LIVE stream of Group A match between India and New Zealand?

    You can catch the LIVE stream of Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. 

  • October 04, 2024 17:11
    Mlaba’s 4/19 restricts WI to 118/6

    Read Lavanya L’s piece on how the spinner overcame hardships and became a key player for the Protea Women.

    The Mlaba-ri banger: How Nonkululeko Mlaba defied circumstance to become Protean spin mainstay

    Nonkululeko Mlaba has come a long way from being a nervous 19-year-old finding her feet in international cricket, overcoming the shadows of socio-economic constraints to being a bright spin prospect for South Africa

  • October 04, 2024 17:04
    Stay Tuned!!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group A encounter between India Women and New Zealand Women in Dubai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game! 

