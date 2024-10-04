- October 04, 2024 17:59Women’s T20 WC 2024: Day 1 wrap
- October 04, 2024 17:29LIVE STREAMING INFO
Where to watch LIVE telecast of Group A match between India and New Zealand?
You can catch the LIVE telecast of the Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch LIVE stream of Group A match between India and New Zealand?
You can catch the LIVE stream of Group A clash between India and New Zealand on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
- October 04, 2024 17:11Mlaba’s 4/19 restricts WI to 118/6
Read Lavanya L’s piece on how the spinner overcame hardships and became a key player for the Protea Women.
The Mlaba-ri banger: How Nonkululeko Mlaba defied circumstance to become Protean spin mainstay
Nonkululeko Mlaba has come a long way from being a nervous 19-year-old finding her feet in international cricket, overcoming the shadows of socio-economic constraints to being a bright spin prospect for South Africa
- October 04, 2024 17:04Stay Tuned!!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Group A encounter between India Women and New Zealand Women in Dubai. Stay Tuned for live scores and updates from the game!
Latest on Sportstar
- South Africa vs West Indies LIVE score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: SA 89/0 (13 overs); Target 119
- India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: IND-W takes on NZ-W in Group A encounter; Toss at 7 pm IST
- La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash
- IRE vs SA Live Score, 2nd ODI: Bavuma, Rickelton build partnership for South Africa against Ireland
- Cubarsi and Porro back in Spain’s squad for UEFA Nations League
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE