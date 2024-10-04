MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga: After win over Milan, Leverkusen won’t underestimate newly promoted Kiel

The champions drew 1-1 against Bayern Munich last week in the Bundesliga before its victory over the Italians on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 04, 2024 18:37 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.
Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bayer Leverkusen will look to go into next week’s international break with a win over promoted Holstein Kiel on Saturday, buoyed by its Champions League win over AC Milan, coach Xabi Alonso said on Friday.

The champions drew 1-1 against Bayern Munich last week in the Bundesliga before its victory over the Italians on Tuesday.

“If we win then we will have had a good phase (until the international break),” Alonso told a press conference. “Then we can prepare for the next block of matches. It was important that we are defending a bit better than we had been last month.”

“That is something we need. Without it we are not competitive and we want to be competitive,” he said.

READ | La Liga 2024-25: Lille loss a reality check for Real Madrid, says Ancelotti ahead of Villareal clash

Leverkusen, which won its maiden domestic league and Cup double last season without a single defeat, is fourth in the Bundesliga on 10 points from five matches, three behind leader Bayern.

Alonso said his team would have no problems adapting to an arguably weaker opponents after its big-stage matches against Bayern and Milan.

“Every league match is tough and we have learned that this season already,” Alonso said. “We expect the same tomorrow. They (visitors Kiel) only have a point but deserve a bit more than what they have at the moment.”

“In our heads and our preparation it is only Kiel. We have full respect. They are a good opponent, very flexible in their lineup,” he said ahead of his 100th game in charge of the club.

“I expect to see my team to be mature and intelligent. We have to show that we are fully prepared. My team plays with the same motivation in every game so I have no reason to doubt them and we will hopefully show it tomorrow.”

