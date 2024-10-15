MagazineBuy Print

Bundesliga 2024-25: Jamal Musiala, Dayot Upamecano return to Bayern Munich training

Musiala missed Germany’s Nations League wins against Bosnia and the Netherlands along with a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt with a hip issue.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 21:56 IST , Berlin - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich returned to the team after a hip issue.
Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich returned to the team after a hip issue. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Jamal Musiala of Bayern Munich returned to the team after a hip issue. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich welcomed back Jamal Musiala and Dayot Upamecano to training on Tuesday, after the duo missed their international commitments with injury.

Bayern issued a statement saying the two were “closing in on a comeback” after returning to individual training.

Musiala missed Germany’s Nations League wins against Bosnia and the Netherlands along with a 3-3 draw at Eintracht Frankfurt with a hip issue, while Upamecano was ruled out for France’s away wins over Israel and Belgium with a muscle injury.

ALSO READ | Florian Wirtz’s return to Bayer Leverkusen ‘unclear’ after injury during Germany duty

Forward Harry Kane, who missed England’s loss to Greece at Wembley, returned to full team training with Bayern on Tuesday.

Bayern sits atop the Bundesliga table, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference, after six games before Saturday’s home clash with Stuttgart.

The German giants are winless in three matches after successive Bundesliga draws against Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt along with a 1-0 Champions League loss at Aston Villa.

