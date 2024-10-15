Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse

The Hockey India League (HIL) women’s auction for the 2024-25 season was held in Delhi on October 15. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana).

Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana) Full Squad Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh), Jyoti (Rs 16 lakh) Midfielders: Salima Tete (Rs 20 lakh), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (Rs 21 lakh), Nike Lorenz (Rs 11 lakh), Maria Verschoor (Rs 10 lakh) Forwards: Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh), Charlotte Englebert (Rs 16 lakh), Charlotte Stapenhorst (Rs 16 lakh) Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (Rs 20 lakh) Squad strength: 10 Overseas players: 4 Purse remaining: Rs 48 lakh