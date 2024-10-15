MagazineBuy Print

Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana), women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse

Women’s HIL Auction 2024-25: Here is the list of players bought by Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana) on October 15 in Delhi and the full women’s squad.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 11:16 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian skipper and midfielder Salima Tete.
FILE PHOTO: Indian skipper and midfielder Salima Tete. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian skipper and midfielder Salima Tete. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Hockey India League (HIL) women’s auction for the 2024-25 season was held in Delhi on October 15. Here is the full squad and list of players bought at the auction by Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana).

Soorma Hockey Club (Haryana) Full Squad
Defenders: Nikki Pradhan (Rs 12 lakh), Jyoti (Rs 16 lakh)
Midfielders: Salima Tete (Rs 20 lakh), Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (Rs 21 lakh), Nike Lorenz (Rs 11 lakh), Maria Verschoor (Rs 10 lakh)
Forwards: Sharmila Devi (Rs 10 lakh), Charlotte Englebert (Rs 16 lakh), Charlotte Stapenhorst (Rs 16 lakh)
Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (Rs 20 lakh)
Squad strength: 10
Overseas players: 4
Purse remaining: Rs 48 lakh

