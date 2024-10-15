MagazineBuy Print

Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Savita Punia goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh

Indian goalkeeper and former skipper Savita Punia will play for Soorma Hockey Club in women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 after being picked for Rs 20 lakh during the players’ auction in Delhi on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 15, 2024 11:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia.
FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/THE HINDU

