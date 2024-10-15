Hockey India League 2024-25, Women’s Auction: Savita Punia goes to Soorma Hockey Club for Rs 20 lakh

Indian goalkeeper Savita Punia will play for Soorma Hockey Club in women’s Hockey India League 2024-25.
Soorma Hockey Club, the Haryana franchise owned by JSW Sports, bought the 34-year-old Savita, former Indian skipper, for Rs 20 lakh.
The auction featured over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 70 overseas players vying for a spot in the league.
More to follow....
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE updates: Shafique, Masood fall as Pakistan two wickets down
- Delhi SG Pipers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
- Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers squad, women’s Hockey India League 2024-25: Full list of players, remaining purse
- Women’s Hockey India League 2024-25 Auction LIVE Updates: Players, schedule, base price details, live streaming info and more
- IND vs NZ: New Zealand’s Ben Sears ruled out of India Test series with knee injury
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE