Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, preview, when and where to watch, LIVE streaming info

PREVIEW

After a challenging year marked by a series of defeats, the Indian women’s hockey team will look to turn the page and start afresh in the new Olympic cycle. The first task will be to defend its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title on home soil, beginning with a clash against lower-ranked Malaysia on Monday.

India has won the title twice—in 2016 (Singapore) and 2023 (Ranchi)—out of the seven editions of the tournament held so far.

When and where to watch the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024? The 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will begin on November 11 and continue until November 20, taking place at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

The team enters this competition on the back of a disappointing year, having failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics. In the women’s FIH Pro League, India lost 13 matches, won just two, and drew one, out of 16 games. However, the team will hope to turn its fortunes around with a strong showing in the ACT. It has fielded a mixed squad, combining youthful talent with experienced players, under the leadership of Salima Tete. Striker Navneet Kaur will serve as Salima’s deputy as India looks to make a fresh start.

India will face stiff competition from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand, as they vie for continental supremacy.

Sushila and Beauty Dungdung will be making their return to the team after successful rehabilitation.

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE Streaming info: The 2024 Women’s Asian Champions Trophy will be broadcast on Sony Network and DD Sports, with live streaming available on SonyLIV.

India will undoubtedly start as one of the favorites in the tournament, alongside reigning Olympic silver medallists China, who is currently ranked sixth in the world. South Korea, the most successful team in the tournament’s history with three titles, and Japan, who has won it twice, will also pose a serious challenge.

For the Indian team, the ACT represents the beginning of a new journey. After missing out on qualification for the Paris Olympics, Tete’s team, now under new coach Harendra Singh, will be eager to leave the disappointments of the past behind and set their sights on the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

-PTI

FULL SCHEDULE(Timings in IST)