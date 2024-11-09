 />
Tayyab Ikram re-elected as president of International Hockey Federation

Ikram had taken over for a two-year period in 2022 following Narinder Batra’s resignation midway through his tenure. The current term will be his first full four-year term.

Published : Nov 09, 2024 19:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ikram was the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations.
Ikram was the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu
infoIcon

Ikram was the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu

Incumbent president Tayyab Ikram was re-elected for another term at the helm of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) at the 49th FIH Statutory Congress in Muscat, Oman on Saturday.

Ikram was the lone candidate in the fray after completion of the scrutiny and approval of nominations.

The nomination period ended on August 31 and the Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) determined that all nominations submitted met the required standards and criteria, the FIH said in a statement.

“My heart is full of gratitude for the trust you’ve placed in me. Many of you have told me that a lot has been achieved in the last 2 years, and that FIH is now much closer to you. However, today, I feel that this is my first day,” he said, after his appointment.

“You’ve given me a new start! I will continue this journey. It will be a time of engagement, a time of empowerment. Athletes are, and will remain, my first priority. They need to be at the centre of everything FIH does.”

The Pakistan-born Macau Ikram had taken over for a two-year period in 2022 following Narinder Batra’s resignation midway through his tenure. The current term will be his first full four-year term.

