 />
Live

Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe to start in RMA v OSA; Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST

RMA vs OSA LIVE score: Catch the real-time updates from the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

Updated : Nov 09, 2024 17:32 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

LINEUPS

Real Madrid: Lunin (gk), Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius

Osasuna: Herrera (gk), Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones, Monacayola, Torro, Oroz, Pena, Budimir, Zaragoza

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a positive reaction from his side after it suffered losses against Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the Champions League, as the team prepares for Saturday’s league clash against Osasuna.

After a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barca, Real was again dominated on its own ground, falling to a 3-1 loss to Milan in a display that exposed last season’s Champions League winner’s poor defending and lack of firepower.

Ancelotti’s side sits second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leader Barcelona, which has played a game more.

READ FULL | Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match kick-off?
The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Saturday, November 9 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match?
The Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the  GXR World app and website.

