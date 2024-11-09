Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE score, La Liga 2024-25: Lineups out; Mbappe to start in RMA v OSA; Kick-off at 6:30 PM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna La Liga 2024-25 match being played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.
LINEUPS
Real Madrid: Lunin (gk), Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Garcia, Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius
Osasuna: Herrera (gk), Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Bretones, Monacayola, Torro, Oroz, Pena, Budimir, Zaragoza
LIVE UPDATES
PREVIEW
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a positive reaction from his side after it suffered losses against Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the Champions League, as the team prepares for Saturday’s league clash against Osasuna.
After a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barca, Real was again dominated on its own ground, falling to a 3-1 loss to Milan in a display that exposed last season’s Champions League winner’s poor defending and lack of firepower.
Ancelotti’s side sits second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leader Barcelona, which has played a game more.
