Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses

Ancelotti’s side sits second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leader Barcelona, which has played a game more.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 19:06 IST , Madrid - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
"We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best," Ancelotti said.
“We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best,” Ancelotti said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

“We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best,” Ancelotti said. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti wants a positive reaction from his side after it suffered losses against Barcelona in La Liga and AC Milan in the Champions League, as the team prepares for Saturday’s league clash against Osasuna.

After a humiliating 4-0 home defeat by Barca, Real was again dominated on its own ground, falling to a 3-1 loss to Milan in a display that exposed last season’s Champions League winner’s poor defending and lack of firepower.

Ancelotti’s side sits second in the league standings with 24 points from 11 matches, nine points behind leader Barcelona, which has played a game more.

“Osasuna are doing very well, playing brave football and well positioned in the table,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“We see tomorrow as a great opportunity to get back to doing things right... at this moment in time, which is obviously difficult. We have a chance to get back to our best.

“We have analysed the situation. We think we have found the solution, but it has to be seen in practice. We want to see a different version tomorrow. I see the team united, motivated and aware. But we have to wait until tomorrow to see if we act in the right way.”

The Italian was confident forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, would return to his best form.

ALSO READ: Mbappe out of French National team again for next two UEFA Nations League matches

Mbappe, who joined from Paris St Germain in June, has been playing a more central role at Real than he was accustomed to at the Ligue 1 club and has scored just once in his last six games in all competitions.

On Thursday, the France captain was also left out of his country’s squad to face Israel and Italy in this month’s Nations League games, stretching his absence in the national team to four matches.

“He’s training well, he’s going through a difficult moment... like each one of us. And like all of us, he has to think that this is an opportunity, that if he is clever he can get through it, but it requires more concentration and attitude,” Ancelotti said.

“This is a strong, motivated group and the biggest club in the world. This is the best place to get through difficult times. And I am convinced that we will,” he added

