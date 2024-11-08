Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship

HOCKEY
Defending champion Punjab opened its campaign on a rousing note with a 10-1 victory over Chhattisgarh in a Pool-A match of the Senior National men’s hockey championship on Friday.
In a keenly contested Pool-G contest, Maharashtra resolutely fought back from a 0-2 deficit to pull off a 2-2 draw. With two wins in Pool F, Uttar Pradesh will be keen to beat J&K on Saturday in its final group match and top the group to enter the quarterfinals.
In another interesting Pool-H match on Saturday, the winner of Bengal and Manipur will most likely top the group and reach the last eight.
The results:
-Team Sportstar
TENNIS
AITA women’s tournament: Third seed Anjali beats second seed Sahira
Third seed Anjali Rathi beat second seed Sahira Singh 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Rs.2,50,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.
The 18-year-old Anjali had earlier knocked out the top seed Yubrani Banerjee in straight sets. In fact, Anjali had dropped only 22 games in all in the first four rounds.
It was another addition to the trophy collection of the Rathi family, as Anjali’s brother Arjun Rathi had won the ITF junior title in Nairobi, Kenya, last week. Both players train at the Roundglass Academy in Chandigarh, under chief coach Aditya Sachdeva.
Yubrani won the doubles title in partnership with Kashish Bhatia, beating the second seeds, Divya Bhardwaj and Chandana Potugari in straight sets.
The results (finals)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
Men’s ITF tournament: Aryan Shah beats national champion Rethi in quarterfinals
Davis Cupper Aryan Shah asserted his consistent game as he beat the national champion Rethin Pranav 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.
In a battle of wits that lasted two hours and 26 minutes, Aryan converted six of nine breakpoints to pull through, even as Rethin lost the grip on his serve in the decider.
In the semifinals, Aryan will challenge the top seed, Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic.
Two other Indian hopes Karan Singh and S.D. Prajwal Dev were also beaten, as Bogdan Bobrov set up the other semifinal against Nick Chappell.
In the doubles semifinals, top seeds Egor Agafonov and Bogdan Bobrov turned the match around from the brink of defeat, to beat Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar 10-8 in the super tie-break.
They will play Rishab Agarwal and Kabir Hans in the final.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
GOLF
The Poona Club Open: Kaul establishes two-shot lead, Parikh matches course record of 63
Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi, the overnight joint leader, posted a solid four-under 67 in round three to establish a two-shot lead at a total of 16-under 197 at The Poona Club Open on Friday.
Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh, a winner on the PGTI last month, matched the course record of eight-under 63 to climb into second place at 14-under 199 in the Rs 1 crore event.
TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat of Gurugram signed for an error-free 66 to move into tied third place at 13-under 200. Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, the overnight joint leader, struck a 70 on Friday that pushed him down to tied third along with Ahlawat.
Divyansh Dubey (66) was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals as he was placed tied eighth at nine-under 204.
Olympian Udayan Mane submitted a card of 70 to end the day in tied 25th at four-under 209.
The 26-year-old Parikh (67-69-63), a two-time winner on the PGTI and currently placed 17th on the PGTI Order of Merit, equalled the course record held by six other players (Kapil Kumar, Samarth Dwivedi, C Muniyappa, Chikkarangappa S, S Madaiah and Vijay Kumar) and jumped seven spots from his overnight tied ninth, courtesy his nine birdies that came at the cost of a lone bogey.
Parikh’s round featured five consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 14th.
-PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- Sportstar Jaipur Conclave: Cricket, polo, preparations for LA 2028 Olympics in focus in Rajasthan event
- Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Ancelotti calls for positive reaction from his boys after consecutive losses
- Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship
- Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Denish, Purkayastha put Assam in control against TN on Day 3
- IPL: Most expensive players in Indian Premier League From 2008 to 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE