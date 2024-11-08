Indian sports wrap, November 8: Punjab thumps Chhattisgarh Senior National men’s hockey championship

HOCKEY

Defending champion Punjab opened its campaign on a rousing note with a 10-1 victory over Chhattisgarh in a Pool-A match of the Senior National men’s hockey championship on Friday.

In a keenly contested Pool-G contest, Maharashtra resolutely fought back from a 0-2 deficit to pull off a 2-2 draw. With two wins in Pool F, Uttar Pradesh will be keen to beat J&K on Saturday in its final group match and top the group to enter the quarterfinals.

In another interesting Pool-H match on Saturday, the winner of Bengal and Manipur will most likely top the group and reach the last eight.

The results: Pool-A: Punjab 10 (Gursahibjit Singh 5, 35, Ravneet Singh 15, Pardeep Singh 16, Balwinder Singh 41, 55, Angad Bir Singh 52, Maninder Singh 53, Gurjinder Singh 54, Sudarshan Singh 58) bt Chhattisgarh 1 (Tarun Yadav 44). B: Mizoram 6 (Mohit Kathoute 5, C. Stalin Abilash 18, Zothanpuia 27, H. Trishul Ganapathi 34, 39, Lalramlua 58) bt Himachal 3 (Dharmesh Singh 37, Harsh 41, 46). E: Rajasthan 4 (Keshav Pandey 26, 45, Vijendra Singh 31, 40) bt Arunachal 3 (Sandeep Pathak 2, 44, Abhinav Singh 33). E: Odisha 6 (Amandeep Lakra 11, Sanjeep Nilam Xess 18, Sudeep Chirmako 34, Pratap Lakra 37, Rajat Akash Tirkey 43, Kerobin Lakra 55) bt Le Puducherry 2 (Nabin Kujur 21, T. Arun Kumar 45). G: Maharashtra 2 (Sayyad Niyaz Rahim 35, Devindar Walmiki 60) drew with Jharkhand 2 (Simon Bodra 23, Love Light Kujur 34). H: Bengal 11 (Rajendra Oram 2, 44, Raushan Kumar 4, Amon Mirash Tirkey 6, 45, Alsam Lakra 12, 49, Tarun Adhikari 20, Nitish Neupane 22, 36, 41, Santosh Barla 60) bt Bihar 1 (Saurav Kumar 24, Anuj Raj 55).

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

AITA women’s tournament: Third seed Anjali beats second seed Sahira

Third seed Anjali Rathi beat second seed Sahira Singh 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the final of the Rs.2,50,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Friday.

The 18-year-old Anjali had earlier knocked out the top seed Yubrani Banerjee in straight sets. In fact, Anjali had dropped only 22 games in all in the first four rounds.

It was another addition to the trophy collection of the Rathi family, as Anjali’s brother Arjun Rathi had won the ITF junior title in Nairobi, Kenya, last week. Both players train at the Roundglass Academy in Chandigarh, under chief coach Aditya Sachdeva.

Yubrani won the doubles title in partnership with Kashish Bhatia, beating the second seeds, Divya Bhardwaj and Chandana Potugari in straight sets.

The results (finals) Singles: Anjali Rathi bt Sahira Singh 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Yubrani Banerjee & Kashish Bhatia bt Divya Bhardwaj & Chandana Potugari 6-1, 7-6(3).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Men’s ITF tournament: Aryan Shah beats national champion Rethi in quarterfinals

Davis Cupper Aryan Shah asserted his consistent game as he beat the national champion Rethin Pranav 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

In a battle of wits that lasted two hours and 26 minutes, Aryan converted six of nine breakpoints to pull through, even as Rethin lost the grip on his serve in the decider.

In the semifinals, Aryan will challenge the top seed, Dalibor Svrcina of the Czech Republic.

Two other Indian hopes Karan Singh and S.D. Prajwal Dev were also beaten, as Bogdan Bobrov set up the other semifinal against Nick Chappell.

In the doubles semifinals, top seeds Egor Agafonov and Bogdan Bobrov turned the match around from the brink of defeat, to beat Ishaque Eqbal and Faisal Qamar 10-8 in the super tie-break.

They will play Rishab Agarwal and Kabir Hans in the final.

The results Singles (quarterfinals): Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Dev Javia 6-4, 6-1; Aryan Shah bt Rethin Pranav 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Bogdan Bobrov bt Karan Singh 6-3, 6-0; Nick Chappell (USA) bt S.D Prajwal Dev 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (retired). Doubles (semifinals): Egor Agafonov & Bogdan Bobrov bt Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar 3-6, 7-6(6), [10-8]; Rishab Agarwal & Kabir Hans bt Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan 6-2, 7-6(4).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

The Poona Club Open: Kaul establishes two-shot lead, Parikh matches course record of 63

Kshitij Naveed Kaul of Delhi, the overnight joint leader, posted a solid four-under 67 in round three to establish a two-shot lead at a total of 16-under 197 at The Poona Club Open on Friday.

Ahmedabad’s Varun Parikh, a winner on the PGTI last month, matched the course record of eight-under 63 to climb into second place at 14-under 199 in the Rs 1 crore event.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat of Gurugram signed for an error-free 66 to move into tied third place at 13-under 200. Chandigarh’s Karandeep Kochhar, the overnight joint leader, struck a 70 on Friday that pushed him down to tied third along with Ahlawat.

Divyansh Dubey (66) was the highest-placed among the Pune-based professionals as he was placed tied eighth at nine-under 204.

Olympian Udayan Mane submitted a card of 70 to end the day in tied 25th at four-under 209.

The 26-year-old Parikh (67-69-63), a two-time winner on the PGTI and currently placed 17th on the PGTI Order of Merit, equalled the course record held by six other players (Kapil Kumar, Samarth Dwivedi, C Muniyappa, Chikkarangappa S, S Madaiah and Vijay Kumar) and jumped seven spots from his overnight tied ninth, courtesy his nine birdies that came at the cost of a lone bogey.

Parikh’s round featured five consecutive birdies from the 10th to the 14th.

-PTI