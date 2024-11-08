 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla continues to torment Delhi, helps Chandigarh to driving seat on Day 3

At the heart of Chandigarh’s impressive bowling effort was once again Nishunk Birla, the left-arm spinner, who backed up his six for 72 in the first essay with figures of six for 65 in the second.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 20:37 IST , Chandigarh - 2 MINS READ

Vivek Krishnan
Chandigarh’s bowler Nishunk Birla, who took six wickets during the third day of Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh on Friday.
Chandigarh’s bowler Nishunk Birla, who took six wickets during the third day of Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh on Friday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu
infoIcon

Chandigarh’s bowler Nishunk Birla, who took six wickets during the third day of Ranji Trophy cricket match against Delhi at Government Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh on Friday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar/The Hindu

Chandigarh needs another 157 runs to secure a third straight victory in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season. With all 10 wickets intact at the close of play on day three against Delhi, the host should fancy its chances of consolidating the top spot in Group D.

After Delhi was restricted to 250 in the second innings, openers Shivam Bhambri and Arslan Khan guided Chandigarh to 46 for no loss in 11 overs on Friday evening in pursuit of a target of 203.

At the heart of Chandigarh’s impressive bowling effort was once again Nishunk Birla. The 20-year-old left-arm spinner backed up his six for 72 in the first essay with figures of 27.1-7-65-6 this time around. His count for the season has swelled to 28 wickets in four games, taking him to second in the highest wicket-takers list behind Harsh Dubey (29 scalps for Vidarbha).

AS IT HAPPENED: Ranji Trophy, Round 4, Day 3: Delhi vs Chandigarh highlights

Delhi’s batters ought to feel disappointed that they haven’t given their bowlers a stiffer total to defend. Though Anuj Rawat fell to off-spinner Vishu Kashyap in the day’s sixth over — after he had been dropped by Manan Vohra off seamer Jagjit Singh Sandhu — the contest was in balance once Sanat Sangwan and Yash Dhull put together 96 runs for the second wicket in 206 deliveries.

Having erred with an attacking stroke on the opening day, Sangwan chose to exercise extreme caution on his way to a half-century. Dhull was fairly restrained as well, although he did hit a few exquisite boundaries through mid-on and midwicket.

Half an hour after lunch, though, Dhull suffered a lapse, driving left-arm spinner Gurinder Singh to Birla at cover. Sangwan was also done in by Gurinder a few overs later.

Birla took over thereafter. While he trapped Ayush Badoni leg-before, he drew Himmat Singh forward with an enticing length and had him stumped. He found success against the left-hand batters, too, in Delhi’s lower order.

Brief scores:
Delhi
1st innings: 276 (Yash Dhull 121, Ayush Badoni 49; Birla 6/72)
2nd innings: 250 all out (Sanat Sangwan 70, Dhull 58; Birla 6/65)
Chandigarh
1st innings: 324 all out (Shivam Bhambri 80, Manan Vohra 44; Sumit Mathur 3/72, Badoni 4/57)
2nd innings: 46/0 (Arslan Khan 15 not out, Shivam Bhambri 31 not out)
At Stumps, Day 3: Chandigarh needs 157 runs to win

Related Topics

Delhi /

Chandigarh /

Ranji Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Samson, Abhishek open for IND after SA opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 Patna Pirates; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla continues to torment Delhi, helps Chandigarh to driving seat on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Arteta says Arsenal is ready to bounce back from slump, says players are hungry
    AFP
  5. England cricket great Ian Botham hails Merv Hughes for Aussie crocodile rescue
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla continues to torment Delhi, helps Chandigarh to driving seat on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Mulani, Himanshu shine as Mumbai remains on cusp of win vs Odisha
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Denish, Purkayastha put Assam in control against TN on Day 3
    C Shyam Sundar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain hinders Kerala’s bid for outright win on Day 3
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lomror, Garhwal centuries help Rajasthan fight back against Hyderabad on Day 3
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE score 1st T20I: Samson, Abhishek open for IND after SA opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 Patna Pirates; Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas later
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Birla continues to torment Delhi, helps Chandigarh to driving seat on Day 3
    Vivek Krishnan
  4. Arteta says Arsenal is ready to bounce back from slump, says players are hungry
    AFP
  5. England cricket great Ian Botham hails Merv Hughes for Aussie crocodile rescue
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment