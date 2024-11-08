 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain hinders Kerala’s bid for outright win on Day 3

Uttar Pradesh, after conceding a huge first-innings lead of 233, was 66 for two when a slight drizzle forced the players off the ground half an hour into the post-lunch session.

Published : Nov 08, 2024 18:42 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 2 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE - Uttar Pradesh’s skipper Aryan Juyal in action.
FILE - Uttar Pradesh’s skipper Aryan Juyal in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

FILE - Uttar Pradesh’s skipper Aryan Juyal in action. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/SANDEEP SAXENA

Heavy rain stymied Kerala’s bid for an outright win and boosted Uttar Pradesh’s chances of saving the match as more than two sessions of play were washed out on the penultimate day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter at the KCA-St. Xavier’s college ground here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh, after conceding a huge first-innings lead of 233, was 66 for two when a slight drizzle forced the players off the ground half an hour into the post-lunch session. Soon, the drizzle turned into a heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning. The umpires called off play at 2.30 PM and only 32.1 overs were bowled.

Uttar Pradesh lost its captain, Aryan Juyal and Priyam Garg, in the second innings and was in a spot of bother before the rain interruption. Its openers safely played out the opening burst from Basil Thampi and K.M. Asif. However, Juyal’s predetermined attempt to attack Jalaj Saxena resulted in his dismissal. The batter played an ugly hoick and was bowled by Jalaj.

ALSO READ: Lomror, Garhwal centuries help Rajasthan fight back against Hyderabad on Day 3

Garg looked pretty comfortable in the middle, and he imperiously slapped Asif over square leg for a six. But the bowler exacted revenge with a fine delivery, which lifted from the good length spot and took the edge of Garg’s bat to Rohan Kunnammel at first slip. Nitish Rana worked Jalaj behind square for a boundary to start positively just before the rain forced break.

Earlier in the morning, Mohammed Azharuddeen attacked the Uttar Pradesh bowling and struck four crisp boundaries as Kerala went in search of quick runs.

Salman Nizar, on the other hand, struggled with the timing, with a hamstring injury making the circumstances more difficult. Eventually, he hobbled off the field for treatment.

Basil Thampi’s stay in the crease lasted just two balls, with Saurabh Kumar trapping him in front. Aaqib Khan hit K.M. Asif on the helmet, and the player retired hurt, and Salman returned to resume his innings. He guided Saurabh Kumar to fine leg and ran a three, which aggravated his injury.

Azharuddeen, who was batting fluently till then, lost his composure, top-edging a hook off Aaqib and was caught by Aryan Juyal behind the stumps. Salman(93) tonked Saurabh over long leg for a six but was dismissed trying to play another big shot off Aaqib in the next over.

Scoreboard
Uttar Pradesh-Ist innings: 162
Kerala-Ist innings
Vathsal Govind c Aryan b Mavi 23, Rohan Kunnummal c Aryan b Aaqib 28, Baba Aparajith c Aryan b Shivam Sharma 32, Aditya Sarwate b Shivam Sharma 14, Sachin Baby lbw Mavi 83, Akshay Chandran c Aryan b Saurabh 24, Salman Nizar c Siddharth b Aaqib 93, Jalaj Saxena lbw Shivam 35, Mohammed Azharuddeen C Aryan b Aaqib 40, Basil Thampi lbw Saurabh 0, K.M. Asif no 0
Extras (b-10, lb-8, w-3, nb-2): 23
Total (all out in 124.1): 395
Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-69, 3-94, 4-105, 5-168, 6-267, 7-326, 8-380, 9-389
Uttar Pradesh bowling Mavi 23-2-75-2, Saurabh 33-3-84-2, Aaqib 18.1-3-61-3, Chawla 14-1-59-1, Shivam 29-5-77-2, Rana 7-0-21-0.
Uttar Pradesh-2nd innings
Madhav Kaushik batting 27, Aryan Juyal b Jalaj 12, Priyam Garg c Rohan b Asif 22, Nitish Rana batting 5
Extras: 0
Total (for two wkts in 18 overs) : 66
Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-59
Kerala bowling Thampi: 4-1-15-0, Asif 7-0-33-1, Jalaj 7-1-18-1.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Kerala /

Uttar Pradesh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Parupalli Kashyap reflects on London 2012 heroics; Gagan Narang says for an athlete, Olympics is every day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  3. Video: HS Prannoy relishes purple patch; coach Gopichand calls him ‘fighter’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Rajasthan Conclave - Meet the speakers: From Rajyavardhan Rathore and Ajay Jadeja to Jake Lush McCrum and Divyakriti Singh Rathore
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: S.M. Arif receives Hero Unsung Champion award from Mithali Raj at Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Telangana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain hinders Kerala’s bid for outright win on Day 3
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Lomror, Garhwal centuries help Rajasthan fight back against Hyderabad on Day 3
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Ishan Porel picks three to put Bengal in dominant position against Karnataka on Day 3
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Round 4, Day 3: Mumbai in control vs Odisha; Manipur beats Arunachal Pradesh by 320 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar help Kerala seize control against Uttar Pradesh on Day 2
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Video: Parupalli Kashyap reflects on London 2012 heroics; Gagan Narang says for an athlete, Olympics is every day
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave
    Team Sportstar
  3. Video: HS Prannoy relishes purple patch; coach Gopichand calls him ‘fighter’
    Team Sportstar
  4. Sportstar Rajasthan Conclave - Meet the speakers: From Rajyavardhan Rathore and Ajay Jadeja to Jake Lush McCrum and Divyakriti Singh Rathore
    Team Sportstar
  5. VIDEO: S.M. Arif receives Hero Unsung Champion award from Mithali Raj at Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Telangana
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment