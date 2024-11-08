Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Rain hinders Kerala’s bid for outright win on Day 3

Heavy rain stymied Kerala’s bid for an outright win and boosted Uttar Pradesh’s chances of saving the match as more than two sessions of play were washed out on the penultimate day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C encounter at the KCA-St. Xavier’s college ground here on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh, after conceding a huge first-innings lead of 233, was 66 for two when a slight drizzle forced the players off the ground half an hour into the post-lunch session. Soon, the drizzle turned into a heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning. The umpires called off play at 2.30 PM and only 32.1 overs were bowled.

Uttar Pradesh lost its captain, Aryan Juyal and Priyam Garg, in the second innings and was in a spot of bother before the rain interruption. Its openers safely played out the opening burst from Basil Thampi and K.M. Asif. However, Juyal’s predetermined attempt to attack Jalaj Saxena resulted in his dismissal. The batter played an ugly hoick and was bowled by Jalaj.

Garg looked pretty comfortable in the middle, and he imperiously slapped Asif over square leg for a six. But the bowler exacted revenge with a fine delivery, which lifted from the good length spot and took the edge of Garg’s bat to Rohan Kunnammel at first slip. Nitish Rana worked Jalaj behind square for a boundary to start positively just before the rain forced break.

Earlier in the morning, Mohammed Azharuddeen attacked the Uttar Pradesh bowling and struck four crisp boundaries as Kerala went in search of quick runs.

Salman Nizar, on the other hand, struggled with the timing, with a hamstring injury making the circumstances more difficult. Eventually, he hobbled off the field for treatment.

Basil Thampi’s stay in the crease lasted just two balls, with Saurabh Kumar trapping him in front. Aaqib Khan hit K.M. Asif on the helmet, and the player retired hurt, and Salman returned to resume his innings. He guided Saurabh Kumar to fine leg and ran a three, which aggravated his injury.

Azharuddeen, who was batting fluently till then, lost his composure, top-edging a hook off Aaqib and was caught by Aryan Juyal behind the stumps. Salman(93) tonked Saurabh over long leg for a six but was dismissed trying to play another big shot off Aaqib in the next over.