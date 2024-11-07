Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to deliver keynote address at Sportstar Jaipur Conclave

The Sportstar Sports Conclave returns for its third season on November 9, Saturday, creating an exclusive platform for insightful discussions on Rajasthan’s evolving sports ecosystem. Running from 11 AM to 6 PM in Jaipur, the event will be streamed live on sportstar.thehindu.com, featuring prominent athletes, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to discuss Rajasthan’s journey toward becoming a thriving sporting hub.

Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Athens Olympics silver medallist and Rajasthan Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, will deliver the keynote address.

With the theme “Let’s Talk Sports,” the conclave will cover crucial topics, including the growth of Rajasthan cricket, the integration of science and technology in sports, and the expanding role of women in athletics. Esteemed figures like former India internationals Pankaj Singh and Gagan Khoda, and ex-Rajasthan cricketer Vinod Mathur, will contribute to “Rajasthan Cricket 2.0.” Jake Lush McCrum, CEO of Rajasthan Royals, will share insights from a franchise perspective.

In “Cricket’s New Horizons,” former India captain Ajay Jadeja, who played 196 ODIs and 15 Tests for India from 1992 to 2000, will provide his seasoned insights on the sport’s evolving landscape.

Former India captain Ajay Jadeja will address the gathering on cricket’s changing landscape Veteran India polo captain K.S. Garcha, multiple world champion archer Rajat Chauhan and Paralympic bronze medal-winning shooter Mona Agarwal will also be in attendance at the season’s first Conclave.

Highlighting innovation, speakers including Dr. M.S. Dasgupta from BITS Pilani and Martin Owens, Head Coach at Reliance Foundation Youth Sport, will explore the intersection of science and sports. Celebrating women’s contributions, former international squash player Surbhi Misra and Asian Championship shooting gold medalist Shagun Chowdhary will lead the session “Women Power in Sports.”

Additional sessions will discuss sports-driven economic growth, Rajasthan’s polo heritage, and initiatives to develop future medallists through “Project Gold”, where Divyansh Singh Panwar (Asian Games gold medallist, Shooting) and Divyakriti Singh Rathore (Asian Games Gold medallist, Equestrian) will share their views.

The Sportstar Sports Conclave - Focus Rajasthan is powered by Poornima University, with Indian Oil, SBI, and Pratiyogita Darpan as associate partners, Great SportsTech as the Sports Technology Partner, KPMG as Knowledge Partner, and Spark as the Media Partner.