Pro Kabaddi League Live Score, PKL 2024: Struggling Dabang Delhi K.C. faces Bengal Warriorz, eyes on Ashu vs Maninder battle

November 07, 2024 18:19

Greetings

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League matchday 20, which will take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on November 7, 2024.

The first match will feature Bengal Warriorz and Dabang Delhi K.C. while Haryana Steelers will take on Gujarat Giants in the second fixture.