 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 7.

Published : Nov 07, 2024 12:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kiran George in action.
Kiran George in action. | Photo Credit: RAGESH K
infoIcon

Kiran George in action. | Photo Credit: RAGESH K

BADMINTON

Korea Masters 2024: Kiran George defeats Chi Yu Jen, through to quarterfinal

India’s Kiran George dished out yet another gritty performance to upset third seed Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in a tough three-game match and progress to the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Korea Masters badminton tournament on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Indian overcame his Chinese Taipei opponent, ranked 31 in the world, 21-17, 19-21, 21-17 in a second round match that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

World number 44 George will play fifth seed Takuma Obayashi of Japan in the last-eight round. Earlier also, George had to dig deep to defeat Vietnam’s Kuan Lin Kuo 15-21, 21-12, 21-15 in the opening round of the BWF Super 300 tournament.

George, the lone Indian shuttler competing in the tournament, started brightly and always had his nose ahead of his Chinese Taipei rival in the opening game to eventually take the lead.

In the second game, George continued in the same vein and enjoyed early lead before Jen bounced back to draw level.

But the Indian returned to his elements in the decider and raced to 8-2 lead before his opponent slowly and steadily clawed his way back to level things at 14-14 and then to 17-17.

But from there on, it was George who took control of the proceedings to seal his quarterfinal berth.

-PTI

Related Topics

Kiran George

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN Highlights, 1st ODI: Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul rips through Bangladesh as Afghanistan wins by 92 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Mumbai declares for 602 vs Odisha; Andhra bowls Uttarakhand out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Cavs set franchise mark with 9-0 start
    Reuters
  5. From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australian breaker Raygun to retire after Olympic backlash
    Reuters
  3. IOC welcomes India’s interest to host Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Indian sports wrap, November 6: Kiran George triumphs over Nguyen Hai Dang in Korea Masters opening round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Despite internal challenges within IOA, commitment to host 2036 Olympics remains steadfast: PT Usha
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, November 7: Kiran George through to Korea Masters quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs BAN Highlights, 1st ODI: Ghazanfar’s six-wicket haul rips through Bangladesh as Afghanistan wins by 92 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Round 4, Day 2: Mumbai declares for 602 vs Odisha; Andhra bowls Uttarakhand out for 338
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA roundup: Cavs set franchise mark with 9-0 start
    Reuters
  5. From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment