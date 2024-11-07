From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Among the prominent military leaders of World War II, General George S. Patton Jr. stands out as a formidable figure. Famously known by the nickname ‘Old Blood and Guts’, Patton was celebrated for his unmatched vigour and ability to inspire American troops. His bold and aggressive tactics, particularly displayed through the sweeping advances of his Third Army across Europe at an unprecedented pace, were instrumental in securing several key Allied victories. His legacy endures as a symbol of courage and strategic success, marking him as one of history’s most influential and daring commanders.

Arjun Erigaisi, the latest and youngest Indian to enter the prestigious 2800-rating club, mirrors Patton’s battlefield tenacity in his on-the-board style. Often emotionless and unyielding, his relentless pursuit of victory and his ability to pressurise opponents reflect Patton’s own uncompromising approach in driving his men to secure rapid gains.

In just one year, he has gained nearly 90 rating points, a leap that is rooted in his daring approach to each game. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, who was the first Indian to cross the 2800-rating mark, describes this remarkable approach: “Arjun is trying this new approach of really raising the stakes in every game. He provokes a struggle, sometimes even accepting an inferior position, essentially telling his opponent, ‘Let’s solve problems on the board, and I’m confident I’ll do it better than you.’” This high-risk, high-reward approach has been tried before, yet, as Anand explains, “When it goes wrong, it can go quite badly wrong. But Arjun has been testing boundaries of chess in almost every game.”

While Arjun may not be the most talked-about Indian prodigy compared to R. Praggnanandhaa and D. Gukesh, who often shine in high-stakes tournaments, he has carved his own path. For the man from Warangal, it’s all about making a decision and pursuing it with full commitment — the grind, for him, never stops.

Arjun is enjoying a breakout year, winning several major Open tournaments. He started with a victory at the Menorca Open in April and continued his streak with a dominant performance at the Stepan Avagyan Memorial 2024, clinching the title with a round to spare. Reflecting on his achievements in a conversation with Sportstar, Arjun shares, “This year has been going super well, I must say. Not just the results, but also my number of losses was very limited — only three. I can clearly see that my quality of play has been quite good, and it’s improving over time. I’m seeing a stronger version of myself.”

His stellar year includes a second-place finish at the TePe Sigeman Chess Tournament and a joint-fifth spot at the Sharjah Masters Open. His incredible 10/11 performance on Board 3 earned him both individual and team gold for India at the Budapest Chess Olympiad. Capping it all off, he claimed the WR Chess Masters Cup 2024 in London, outplaying a world-class field that included Anand, Alireza Firouzja, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi.

After coming close to breaking the elusive 2800-rating mark multiple times, Arjun finally achieved it during the European Chess Club Cup. In the fifth round, playing for Team Alkaloid, he defeated Russia’s Dmitry Andreikin to become the 16th player in history to cross the threshold. Yet, the milestone itself took a back seat for Arjun. “When I crossed 2800, it felt nice, but I was happier about beating a strong player. Once the tournament was over, I wasn’t still in the 2800 club. Not that it made me upset or anything; it just feels nice to join a list with the greats like Anand sir, Magnus Carlsen, and others,” he says.

Gold rush: Arjun Erigaisi’s incredible 10/11 performance on Board 3 earned him both individual and team gold for India at the Budapest Chess Olympiad. | Photo Credit: Michal Walusza / FIDE

Anand also echoes Arjun’s sentiments on the rating. He says, “For me, this fixation on a number obscures the point. Had he stopped at 2799, would it be less impressive? What stands out is the journey. He started the year almost 80 points behind and climbed steadily with single-minded focus, navigating high-stakes tournaments with narrow margins for error. The way he did it is incredibly significant. For me, the way he’s done it is more impressive, and yes, 2800 places him in a very small, elite group.”

Arjun’s success story has been anything but sudden. Ranked World No. 4, he endured several heart-wrenching setbacks in 2023, ultimately missing out on qualifying for the 2024 Candidates Tournament, a historic event featuring three Indians — Vidit, Gukesh, and Praggnanandhaa — marking the first time India was represented on that stage since Anand. In last year’s World Cup, Arjun faced a tough quarterfinal loss to compatriot Praggnanandhaa, and shortly after, he finished behind Gukesh in the Chennai Grandmasters. Despite these disappointments, each setback became a valuable, if clichéd, learning experience.

“In the World Cup match with Pragg, if I hadn’t been so attached to the result, I believe I had a good chance to win. I wouldn’t have felt the pressure and could’ve played better. In the Chennai Grandmasters, I almost gave up hope of tying for first place. But I won the last two rounds and ended up tying, which taught me that my mental approach was working against me, so I consciously worked on this. I had done inner engineering meditation, which has helped me,” he explains.

The shift in Arjun’s approach has transformed his performances, enabling him to dictate terms in every tournament he enters. “It’s not that I perform my best just because the stakes are high. In fact, it was the opposite. I used to struggle under high-pressure situations. Maybe it had to do with my self-imposed pressure when I desperately wanted something. Now, I’ve let go of that pressure. Whether it’s a high-stakes game or even when there’s not much on the line, I still play with consistent high quality. That’s been a huge help,” he shares.

Arjun’s strong foundation in chess has made him adept at shorter time controls as well. The 21-year-old — who received all his three IM norms and as many GM norms in a span of just eight months — admires the versatility of Frenchman Firouzja, whom he finds thrilling to watch, and sees shorter time formats as the future of chess. “Firouzja excels in all three formats, including Bullet. Ideally, every player wants to be skilled across formats, especially since high-stakes classical games can also end up in shorter time controls. Classical chess is still the priority, but with events like the Global Chess League and Championship Chess Tour, there’s a shift in focus,” he notes.

Today’s confident and resilient Arjun can trace much of his growth back to a major setback eight years ago. In 2016, a 12-year-old Arjun, then a Candidate Master, travelled to Moscow to compete in the Aeroflot Open’s challenger section, accompanied by his mother. On arrival, he requested the organisers to let him participate in the main event. The experience turned into a tough learning curve as he won only one game in nine rounds, losing close to 30 rating points.

“Losing 25 to 30 points in a tournament isn’t unheard of, especially with a K-factor of 20. But scoring just one point in eight rounds is rare, especially since you usually face weaker opponents after initial losses. But that tournament was so strong that even at a 2300 rating, I was the lowest-seeded player. I lost the first six rounds and still faced strong opposition,” he says. “Of course, I was disappointed then, but afterwards, I viewed it as a chance to learn from my mistakes. My coach and I worked on the areas I struggled with, and that definitely helped.

Playing stronger opponents is always beneficial, no matter your level. Even at 2750, playing more games against top players like Magnus is valuable. In hindsight, it was actually a good decision to play there,” he shares.

Arjun also sees his friend and compatriot Gukesh, who became the youngest World Championship challenger at 17, as a clear favourite against China’s Ding Liren.

D. Gukesh (left) playing against Arjun Erigaisi. | Photo Credit: Frans Peeters/FIDE

He says, “Gukesh did have a shaky event at the European Club Cup, and I heard Magnus mention that this might give Ding some confidence. But I still think Gukesh is clearly the favourite. Ding seems low on confidence, and during the Olympiad, I noticed he wasn’t physically well — something to do with his breathing — he seemed uncomfortable, and that was even after he had improved. I do feel sorry for him that he has to go through all these challenges and still has to play in such a prestigious match.

But this is sport, and regardless of the outcome, even if he wins or loses, I hope Ding recovers fully, both physically and mentally.”

Beyond chess, Arjun is a Tollywood enthusiast and a fan of Junior NTR’s work. When not honing his skills on the board, he enjoys playing table tennis. Family support has been a cornerstone of his journey, and he credits them for being his constant strength. “My parents and my sister have always been supportive. My mother travelled with me often, making her support very visible, but my dad’s hard work behind the scenes allowed me to pursue chess without worrying about finances, even when I had no sponsorship. My sister has always been there to motivate me,” he shares.

“After the World Cup last year, moving on was really challenging, but my family’s support made it possible. Without a strong support system, overcoming these sorts of setbacks can even take years,” he says.

Much like General Patton’s boldness, Arjun’s style on the chessboard is cementing his reputation as one of the most formidable, if not the most colourful, players in modern chess.