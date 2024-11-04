Chennai Grand Masters 2024 guide: Preview, player list, pairing, full schedule, FIDE circuit points at stake

The second edition of the Chennai Grand Masters will be held in the city from November 5 to November 11.
With an official average rating of 2711 Elo, the inaugural edition held last year is the strongest tournament of classical chess held on Indian soil.
Last year, D. Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi were tied for the top spot but the former triumphed due to better tiebreaks record. The result helped Gukesh gain crucial FIDE circuit points and make the cut for the FIDE Candidates tournament where he turned out to be the eventual champion. Gukesh will challenge China’s Ding Liren for the World Championship, which will be held in Singapore from November 23 to December 15.
The tournament has also added a Challengers section. The winner in this section will qualify for the Masters section for next year’s tournament.
Schedule
The Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament will begin on November 5 and will go on till November 11, 2024.
Where is the event happening?
The Chennai Grand Masters chess tournament will take place at the Anna Centenary library in Chennai.
What is the average rating at the Chennai Grand Masters?
The average rating for the upcoming edition, which will have seven rounds of classical chess, is 2729.
Full participants list
Masters: Arjun Erigaisi (2797), Levon Aronian (2738), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (2735), Vidit Gujrathi (2726), Parham Maghsoodloo (2719), Alexey Sarana (2717), Amin Tabatabaei (2702), and Aravindh Chithambaram (2698)
Challengers: Raunak Sadhwani (2659), Abhimanyu Puranik (2639), Karthikeyan Murali (2624), Leon Mendonca (2622), Pranav V. (2609), Pranesh M. (2580), Harika Dronavalli (2493), and R. Vaishali (2486)
How many FIDE circuit points can a participant earn?
Sole 1st - 24.5
Joint 1st - 22.3
2nd - 17.8
3rd - 15.6
Pairings
Masters
Challengers
