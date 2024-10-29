Chess Olympiad gold medallist Harika says daughter is her biggest support system

GM Dronavalli Harika, the most senior member of the Indian team which won the historic first gold in the women’s category of the recent Chess Olympiad, said the biggest motivation for her is the support of her family, gurus and now most importantly her two-year-old daughter Hanvika.

Speaking at the felicitation function put up by Pravaha and Mytrah (which promotes chess and the chess players in a big way) for the Chess Olympiad gold medallists here on Monday, Harika said it had been a different kind of challenge for her of late being the mother of her daughter and to prepare for the major events.

“Everytime I ask my daughter whether she misses me and whether I can go abroad to play tournaments, she says ‘big yes’. That’s what keeps me going,” Harika said amidst applause.

“Yes, the chess fraternity needs this kind of support. We remember these two organisations putting up a felicitation function exactly a year ago for winning the Asiad medal. Now, again, they have done it. It feels so good,” Harika said.

GM P. Harikrishna said he was impressed with the support system being extended by Pravana and Mytrah.

“There are lots of extremely talented players who need more sponsors. I actually appeal to all the other Corporates to come forward in a big way to support chess in a big way,” he said.

GM Srinath Narayan said it was a proud moment for Indian chess itself when both men’s and women’s teams won gold in the last Chess Olympiad.

“The kind of domination the Indian players have shown in the Olympiad was really great. As Hari said, we all dream to see India emerge as No. 1 in world chess and with this kind of support, it should be a reality soon,” he said.

Arjun Erigaisi advised the youngsters to play the sport, enjoy and just have fun.

“It is great that Pravaha and Mytrah are supporting chess in such a big way. I hope there will be many more champions,” he said.

IM Vartika Agrawal said the 14-day training she had under the legend Judith Polgar helped her a lot. “And, that was possible because of the support extended to me,” she said.