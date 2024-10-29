MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA gives player union an executive committee seat in move to involve stars more in decisions

UEFA and FIFPRO Europe announced a working agreement Tuesday that the union said will “increase the voice of players in European football governance.”

Published : Oct 29, 2024 21:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

AP
Representative Image: UEFA also pledged to involve “active players and player representatives” in a Professional Players’ Advisory Forum that will meet for the first time in December.
Representative Image: UEFA also pledged to involve “active players and player representatives” in a Professional Players’ Advisory Forum that will meet for the first time in December. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image: UEFA also pledged to involve “active players and player representatives” in a Professional Players’ Advisory Forum that will meet for the first time in December. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

UEFA is giving the professional footballer’s union a seat on its executive committee in a move meant to give players more input on issues such as the congested match calendar.

UEFA and FIFPRO Europe announced a working agreement Tuesday that the union said will “increase the voice of players in European football governance.”

It comes during a season when stars like Ballon d’Or winner Rodri have warned they could strike to protest the number of games in an overloaded calendar of competitions.

The three-year deal was announced in the same month the FIFPRO Europe union helped file a formal complaint at the European Commission in Brussels that targeted world soccer body FIFA but not UEFA.

That legal filing between the European groups of player unions and domestic leagues claimed FIFA breaches EU competition law in the way the men’s World Cup and Club World Cup were expanded without proper consultation.

“UEFA has committed to involving FIFPRO Europe in any decision that could affect players’ employment conditions, or any potential competition reform that could impact players’ workload,” the union said in a statement from Paris where the accord was signed.

UEFA already added games this season to its top club competitions, the Champions League and Europa League, after decisions were taken in 2021 and 2022 under pressure from elite clubs who had plotted a breakaway Super League. That project failed after a fan-led backlash.

Some teams will now play 10 games instead of six to reach the round of 16 in the Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA also pledged to involve “active players and player representatives” in a Professional Players’ Advisory Forum that will meet for the first time in December.

The union delegate to the UEFA executive committee will take their seat in May, FIFPRO Europe said. Clubs already have a quota of two seats on the committee and the European Leagues group has one.

UEFA and FIFA have moved in recent weeks toward involving stakeholders more in decision-making after their authority to run soccer has been challenged by legal rulings, primarily from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg including in the Super League case brought by Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Related Topics

UEFA /

FIFPro

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 27-30 Dabang Delhi, Pardeep Narwal in action; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 31-31 tie
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA gives player union an executive committee seat in move to involve stars more in decisions
    AP
  3. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: BKS 0-4 EBFC; Cleiton comes on Diamantakos in second half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad gold medallist Harika says daughter is her biggest support system
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Lineups out soon; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. UEFA gives player union an executive committee seat in move to involve stars more in decisions
    AP
  2. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Lineups out soon; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. No pressure from Chelsea for top-four finish in Premier League, Enzo Maresca says
    Reuters
  4. League Cup: Tottenham captain Son and Odobert to miss home clash against Man City
    Reuters
  5. Son Heung-Min wins Asia’s International Player of the Year; Ellie Carpenter bags women’s honours
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: Bengaluru Bulls 27-30 Dabang Delhi, Pardeep Narwal in action; Bengal Warriorz vs Puneri Paltan ends in 31-31 tie
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA gives player union an executive committee seat in move to involve stars more in decisions
    AP
  3. Bashundhara Kings vs East Bengal LIVE score, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: BKS 0-4 EBFC; Cleiton comes on Diamantakos in second half
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chess Olympiad gold medallist Harika says daughter is her biggest support system
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Taawoun LIVE score, King’s Cup 2024-25: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Lineups out soon; Kick-off at 11:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment