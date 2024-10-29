Son Heung-Min wins Asia’s International Player of the Year; Ellie Carpenter bags women’s honours

Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-min was crowned Asia’s International Player of the Year for the fourth time by the Asian Football Confederation at its annual awards ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday.

Son, who captains both Tottenham and South Korea, won the prize in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and took the trophy from compatriot Kim Min-Jae of Bayern Munich.

The 32-year-old is the most successful Asian player in the Premier League, scoring 123 goals and assisting 64 more since moving to Tottenham nine years ago. He also won the Golden Boot for the 2021-22 season, also becoming the first player from Asia to do so.

Our captain 🤍🇰🇷



Sonny has been named AFC Asian International Player of the Year—for a record-extending fourth time! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Gc8V6hX8Qe — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 29, 2024

Son though is yet to win a major title with the senior side of South Korea or Spurs.

He reached the final of the AFC Asian Cup 2015 with the Taegeuk Warriors and that of the UEFA Champions League (2018-19) and League Cup (2020-21) with Tottenham, only to lose all of them.

RELATED: Akram Afif reclaims Asian Player of the Year, Seike takes women’s award at AFC Annual Awards 2024

However, his silver lining remains winning the gold medal with the under-23 South Korean side at the 2018 Asian Games in which he assisted both goals in a 2-1 win over Japan in the final.

Australia’s Ellie Carpenter, who plays for French club Lyon, became the inaugural winner of the women’s international award.

Olympique Lyonnais’ Ellie Carpenter in action against Wolfsburg in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Carpenter has represented the Matildas in three Olympic Games and at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which saw the team qualify for the semifinals for the first time.

Having moved to Lyon in 2020, the full-back has won six major trophies with the French side, which includes two top division titles and as many UEFA Women’s Champions League trophies.

Go Oiwa won the Coach of the Year title after leading Japan to the Under-23 Asian Cup and the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games with Park Youn-jeong, head coach of South Korea’s Under-20s, winning the women’s title.