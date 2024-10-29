Indian sports wrap, October 29: Sodhi hat-trick guides Mata Rukhmani School to win in Nehru girls tournament

HOCKEY

Nehru girls tournament: Mata Rukhmani School beats Krida Prabodhini

Parmeshwari Sodhi performed a hat-trick to guide Mata Rukhmani Government Senior Secondary School, Chhattisgarh, to a 3-0 victory over Krida Prabodhini, Pune, in a league match of the Charanjit Rai 30th Nehru girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.

The results (league) Iramdam Mahekoi School, Langmeidong, Manipur, 9 (Bidyaluxmi Devi 5, Jerina Thongtham 3, Ashakiran Devi) bt Khalsa Girls SSS, Amritsar, 1 (Laxmi). One Thousand Hockey Legs 10 (Anjni 4, Vanshika Sharma 2, Prachi Pandey 2, Megha 2) bt Assam Schools Hockey 0. GM Patel Kanya Vidyalaya, Jamnagar, Gujarat, 11 (Puri Ben Parmar 5, Archana Vala 4, Niyati Ben, Prita Ben Zampadiya) bt Raghunath Inter College, Meerut, 0. Mata Rukhmani Government SSS, Chhattisgarh, 3 (Parmeshwari Sodhi 3) bt Krida Prabodhini, Pune, 0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan