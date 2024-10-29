MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, October 29: Sodhi hat-trick guides Mata Rukhmani School to win in Nehru girls tournament

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on October 29.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 19:06 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:  Mata Rukhmani School beat Krida Prabodhini 3-0
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:  Mata Rukhmani School beat Krida Prabodhini 3-0 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:  Mata Rukhmani School beat Krida Prabodhini 3-0 | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

HOCKEY

Nehru girls tournament: Mata Rukhmani School beats Krida Prabodhini

Parmeshwari Sodhi performed a hat-trick to guide Mata Rukhmani Government Senior Secondary School, Chhattisgarh, to a 3-0 victory over Krida Prabodhini, Pune, in a league match of the Charanjit Rai 30th Nehru girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.

The results (league)
Iramdam Mahekoi School, Langmeidong, Manipur, 9 (Bidyaluxmi Devi 5, Jerina Thongtham 3, Ashakiran Devi) bt Khalsa Girls SSS, Amritsar, 1 (Laxmi).
One Thousand Hockey Legs 10 (Anjni 4, Vanshika Sharma 2, Prachi Pandey 2, Megha 2) bt Assam Schools Hockey 0.
GM Patel Kanya Vidyalaya, Jamnagar, Gujarat, 11 (Puri Ben Parmar 5, Archana Vala 4, Niyati Ben, Prita Ben Zampadiya) bt Raghunath Inter College, Meerut, 0.
Mata Rukhmani Government SSS, Chhattisgarh, 3 (Parmeshwari Sodhi 3) bt Krida Prabodhini, Pune, 0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Hockey

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

