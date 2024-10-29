Indian sports wrap, October 29: Sodhi hat-trick guides Mata Rukhmani School to win in Nehru girls tournament

HOCKEY
Nehru girls tournament: Mata Rukhmani School beats Krida Prabodhini
Parmeshwari Sodhi performed a hat-trick to guide Mata Rukhmani Government Senior Secondary School, Chhattisgarh, to a 3-0 victory over Krida Prabodhini, Pune, in a league match of the Charanjit Rai 30th Nehru girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday.
The results (league)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
