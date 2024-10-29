League Cup: Arsenal manager Arteta gives update on Odegaard return before Preston clash

Arsenal will remain without captain Martin Odegaard for Wednesday’s League Cup fourth round clash at Preston North End but manager Mikel Arteta said he is hopeful the Norwegian will return to fitness before the start of the international break.

Arteta has been ruing an ever-growing injury list, with Odegaard sidelined since September with an ankle injury and defender Riccardo Calafiori suffering a knee injury during their 1-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk on October 22.

Calafiori missed Sunday’s Premier League clash, a 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the Emirates, where defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber were both forced off in the second half to leave Arsenal with largely a makeshift backline.

“Odegaard has been on the grass for a few weeks and hopefully he’ll be back before the international break. Calafiori will be out for a few weeks I would say,” Arteta told reporters on Tuesday.

During the international break, Norway plays Slovenia away on November 14 and hosts Kazakhstan on November 17 in the Nations League B Group 3.

“We’re still assessing Gabriel. It doesn’t look that bad. He was much better the next day. Too soon to say when he’ll be out,” Arteta added.

“Jurrien (was) too tired to continue the game but there is no new injury there at all.”

After the League Cup match at Preston, Arsenal visits Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.