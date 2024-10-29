MagazineBuy Print

F1: FIA fines Honda and Alpine total $1 million for cost cap breach

The FIA announced last month that Alpine and Honda were in procedural breach but had not exceeded the spending limit of $140.4 million.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 22:45 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, looks on from parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas.
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, looks on from parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Mohammed ben Sulayem, FIA President, looks on from parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 19, 2024, in Austin, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Formula One’s governing body has fined Honda and Renault-owned Alpine a total of $1 million for procedural breaches of the 2023 cost cap for engine manufacturers, the FIA said on Tuesday.

Honda, which currently partners with Red Bull but is switching to Aston Martin in 2026, was fined $600,000 and Alpine $400,000.

The FIA announced last month that Alpine and Honda were in procedural breach but had not exceeded the spending limit of $140.4 million.

ALSO READ: No need to change, McLaren boss tells Norris

Both Honda and Alpine settled via an Accepted Breach Agreement (ABA).

The FIA said in a statement Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) had failed to file accurate reporting documentation in respect of the period.

Alpine Racing SAS had omitted relevant information from their submission.

“Several required procedures had not been performed at all, and several other procedures had only been partially completed,” the FIA said. An updated report later addressed the deficiencies.

Renault announced last month that it will end Formula One engine production after next season for financial reasons, with the Alpine team expected to race from 2026 with Mercedes engines in a deal that has yet to be confirmed.

