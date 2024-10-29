MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1 2024: No need to change, McLaren boss tells Norris

Norris, often his own harshest critic, had told reporters that he needed to make changes to fight at the same level as his championship-leading rival, Max Verstappen.

Published : Oct 29, 2024 10:40 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Lando Norris is currently 47 points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen with four races to go.
Lando Norris is currently 47 points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen with four races to go. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Lando Norris is currently 47 points behind Championship leader Max Verstappen with four races to go. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

McLaren has told Lando Norris he does not need to change the way he drives in the Formula One title battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, according to team boss Andrea Stella.

The Briton, often his own harshest critic, had told reporters before Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix that he needed to make changes to fight at the same level as his championship-leading rival.

Stella said after Norris finished second in Mexico, with Verstappen sixth and twice punished for track incidents with the McLaren driver, that Norris should keep doing what he did.

“Our conversation and our internal reviews have always been very clear,” the Italian told reporters.

“’Lando -- we like, we approve, we confirm the way you go racing. It’s not for you to go there and try to find justice yourself’,” he said.

READ | Motorsport weekend wrap: Reddick clinches maiden NASCAR Championship 4 berth, MotoGP race heats up

“’You go racing in a fair, sportive way like you do and then there needs to be a third party, that is the stewarding, that will say whether some manoeuvres are correct or not. Don’t be desperate, (you) don’t have to prove anything.

“’You go racing fair and square’. This is what we want from Lando, this is what Lando wants from himself.”

Norris is 47 points behind Verstappen, still the clear favourite for a fourth successive title given the substantial gap with four rounds remaining.

Stella saw positives on Sunday despite rival Ferrari taking another big step in the constructors’ championship with Carlos Sainz winning and Charles Leclerc third.

The Italians are now just 29 points behind leader McLaren in the standings.

“When I look at the incidents in the early laps of the race, there’s a little bit of disappointment because without that couple of incidents I think Lando could have fought for the victory,” Stella told reporters.

“Anyhow, this is just if, if, if. For me the important fact is that we have seen that the car is competitive, the upgraded car seems to be now on par with Ferrari at a track that we thought would be more in favour of Ferrari.

“So this is encouraging for the remainder of the season.”

Related stories

Related Topics

McLaren /

Lando Norris

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 2024: No need to change, McLaren boss tells Norris
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 111/2 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses five wickets vs Tripura; Maharashtra needs 101 to win against Meghalaya
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Muguruza says players excited to compete in season finale in Saudi Arabia
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 28: Shubhankar Sharma finishes 66th as Byeong An beats Kim to Genesis title
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1 2024: No need to change, McLaren boss tells Norris
    Reuters
  2. Mexican GP: Verstappen more worried about his pace than penalties
    Reuters
  3. Mexican GP: Verstappen got what he had coming to him, says Norris
    Reuters
  4. F1: Perez will race in Brazil but beyond that looks uncertain, says Horner
    AP
  5. Mexican GP: Sainz wins in Mexico as Norris tightens championship fight
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. F1 2024: No need to change, McLaren boss tells Norris
    Reuters
  2. Ranji Trophy LIVE score Day 4, Round 3: Tamil Nadu 111/2 vs Chhattisgarh; Mumbai loses five wickets vs Tripura; Maharashtra needs 101 to win against Meghalaya
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTA Finals 2024: Muguruza says players excited to compete in season finale in Saudi Arabia
    AFP
  4. Indian sports wrap, October 28: Shubhankar Sharma finishes 66th as Byeong An beats Kim to Genesis title
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL player retention updates: KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant — Five big names who could be released ahead of 2025 mega auction
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment