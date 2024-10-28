MagazineBuy Print

Motorsport weekend wrap: Reddick clinches maiden NASCAR Championship 4 berth, MotoGP race heats up

Reddick, who was in third in the final lap, blew past Ryan Blaney on the outside in the final corner just seconds from the checkered flag.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 16:42 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Kavita Menon
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Killer Sunrise Toyota, takes a selfie in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 in Homestead, Florida.
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Killer Sunrise Toyota, takes a selfie in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 in Homestead, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 The Beast Killer Sunrise Toyota, takes a selfie in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 27, 2024 in Homestead, Florida. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

This weekend, Tyler Reddick made it to the Championship 4 for the first time after winning in Hamstead. Francesco Bagnaia dominated in the wet-weather Thailand race to remain in the title fight with two rounds remaining. Ferrari makes it two-for-two in back-to-back races after Carlos Sainz takes the win in Mexico.

NASCAR: Last-lap pass helps Reddick win in Hamstead

Reddick cemented his spot in the Championship 4 alongside Las Vegas winner Joey Logano after a brilliant last-lap pass to win in Hamstead. Reddick, who was in third in the final lap, blew past Ryan Blaney on the outside in the final corner just seconds from the checkered flag.

Blaney finished second and Denny Hamlin third -- both facing a likely must-win situation now. Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five. The victory initially looked like it would be between Blaney and Kyle Larson before the latter spun sideways and brought out the caution flag.

Reddick, who was watching closely from behind, pounced at the right time, passing Hamlin and Blaney in no time to cross the finish line two-tenths ahead. With this win, Reddick has made it to the final four for the first time in his career and will be part of the 2024 title decider at Phoenix.

MotoGP: Bagnaia dominates in Thailand race to reduce lead from Martin

Bagnaia proved that he wasn’t backing out from the title fight just yet after dominating at the Thailand GP. The rain-hit race saw the Italian reduce Martin’s lead to 17 points, who finished in second, with just two rounds and four races remaining.

Francesco Bagnaia of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team cuts the finish lane and celebrates the victory during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP Of Thailand - Race at Chang International Circuit on October 27, 2024 in Buriram, Thailand.
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team cuts the finish lane and celebrates the victory during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP Of Thailand - Race at Chang International Circuit on October 27, 2024 in Buriram, Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Francesco Bagnaia of Italy and Ducati Lenovo Team cuts the finish lane and celebrates the victory during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP Of Thailand - Race at Chang International Circuit on October 27, 2024 in Buriram, Thailand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

He capitalised on an error by the Spanish leader in the early stages to get ahead of the pack and assume control. After losing out to teammate Enea Bastianini in the sprint, Bagnaia ensured he finished ahead of Martin this time round, and did so by nearly three seconds.

Marc Marquez, third in the title battle, couldn’t participate beyond lap 14 as his challenge ended with an off at turn nine. However, it was Martin who benefitted from Marquez’s exit as a free position gained meant the damage to his championship advantage was limited.

F1: Sainz steals the show in Mexico as battles tightens between Norris, Verstappen

It was a Mexican Grand Prix to remember for some and forget for others as Carlos Sainz cruised to a smooth victory in Mexico City. Lando Norris, who benefitted from a close call from Charles Leclerc, had to settle for second while the latter came home third with the fastest lap point.

Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-24 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 27, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ferrari has had a great few weekends recently which has helped it leapfrog Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship, sitting behind McLaren in second. However, it was a weekend to not look back at for Red Bull and its drivers after Max Verstappen was slapped with two 10-second penalties while Sergio Perez, who has had a terrible season, could cross the line only in 17th.

Verstappen and Norris found themselves fighting for second in the opening stage which resulted in the former being penalised for causing a collision and gaining an unfair advantage. The FIA was quick to penalise the Dutchman after it was caught in a controversy in Austin for a similar situation.

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
