France hijab bans in sports ‘discriminatory’, says UN experts

France invoked its strict rules on secularism to ban its athletes from wearing religious symbols, including the hijab, during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Published : Oct 28, 2024 17:04 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Supporters of the women football team “Les Hijabeuses” gather in front of the city hall in Lille as part of a protest as French Senate examines a bill featuring controversial hijab ban in competitive sports in France.
Supporters of the women football team “Les Hijabeuses” gather in front of the city hall in Lille as part of a protest as French Senate examines a bill featuring controversial hijab ban in competitive sports in France. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Supporters of the women football team “Les Hijabeuses” gather in front of the city hall in Lille as part of a protest as French Senate examines a bill featuring controversial hijab ban in competitive sports in France. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

United Nations rights experts on Monday slammed decisions in France barring women and girls who wear the Muslim headscarf from sports competitions as “discriminatory”, demanding they be reversed.

France invoked its strict rules on secularism to ban its athletes from wearing religious symbols, including the hijab, during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

And France’s football and basketball federations have also opted to exclude players wearing the headscarf from competitions, including at the amateur level.

These decisions “are disproportionate and discriminatory, and infringe on their rights (of French athletes) to freely manifest their identity, their religion or belief in private and in public, and to take part in cultural life,” said a statement signed by eight independent UN experts.

“Muslim women and girls who wear the hijab must have equal rights to participate in cultural and sporting life, and to take part in all aspects of French society of which they are a part,” they said.

The statement was signed by the UN special rapporteurs on cultural rights, on minority issues, and on freedom of religion and belief, and members of the UN working group on discrimination against women and girls.

They are independent experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, but who do not speak on behalf of the United Nations.

France’s laws on secularism are intended to keep the state neutral in religious matters, while guaranteeing citizens the right to freely practice their religion.

Among other things, they prohibit pupils and teachers in schools as well as civil servants from wearing “ostentatious” religious symbols.

But the experts insisted that “the neutrality and secular nature of the state are not legitimate grounds for imposing restrictions on the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of religion or belief”.

“Any limitations of these freedoms must be proportionate, necessary to reach one of the objectives stated in international law (safety, health and public order, the rights and freedoms of others), and justified by facts... and not by presumptions, assumptions or prejudices,” they said.

“In a context of intolerance and strong stigmatisation of women and girls who choose to wear the hijab, France must take all measures at its disposal to protect them, to safeguard their rights, and to promote equality and mutual respect for cultural diversity.”

France

