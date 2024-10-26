MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Starting line-ups out, Score, EBFC v PFC, 4:30 PM IST kick-off

EBFC vs PFC: Follow the live score and updates of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal and Paro FC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Updated : Oct 26, 2024 16:02 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal’s Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session.
East Bengal’s Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session.
lightbox-info

East Bengal’s Dimitrios Diamantakos during a training session.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 group stage match between East Bengal and Paro FC from the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

  • October 26, 2024 16:00
    Paro FC starting line-up!

    Cupic (GK); Chetrim, Ivanovic, Nima; Tomoyuki, Opoku; Koki, Kinga, Kazuo (C), Asante, Moto

  • October 26, 2024 15:58
    East Bengal starting line-up!

    Gill (GK), Lakra, Anwar, Hijazi, Yuste; Jeakson, Talal, Nadhakumar, Saul (C), Mahesh Naorem; Diamantakos 

  • October 26, 2024 15:17
    PREVIEW

    East Bengal will clash against Paro FC in their AFC Challenge League 2024-25 opening group stage match at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu on Saturday.


    Paro FC will take confidence from the fact that East Bengal is down on morale, given its torrid form this season, which saw the Red and Gold lose their first six matches of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.


    Paro itself is in high spirits after winning its fourth consecutive Bhutan Premier League title recently. It will want to use its momentum and start its AFC Challenge League campaign with a win against Oscar Bruzon’s men.


    There are no injury concerns for either team at the moment, and East Bengal should travel to Bhutan with all six of its foreigners. Mark Zothanpuia misses out after he was not included in the 26-man squad for the AFC Challenge League group stages. 


    When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC kicking-off?


    The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC will kick-off at 4:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 26 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan. 


    Where can you watch the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC?


    The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC will be live-streamed on Bhutan Broadcasting Channel’s YouTube handle. 

    There is no live telecast of the match in India. 

Related Topics

East Bengal /

Paro FC /

AFC Challenge League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Starting line-ups out, Score, EBFC v PFC, 4:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Ajaz removes Akash Deep, NZ needs one wicket to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mitch Santner registers second-best match-haul for a visiting spinner in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Santner spins New Zealand to victory after Jaiswal counter attack
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India loses Test series at home for first time in 12 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Starting line-ups out, Score, EBFC v PFC, 4:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinicius Jr favourite to win first Ballon d’Or
    Reuters
  3. Messi-cam on TikTok shows Inter Miami star’s every move during his MLS playoff debut
    AP
  4. Messi combines with Alba to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United in MLS playoff first leg
    AP
  5. Premier League 2024-25: Wood brace earns Nottingham Forest 3-1 derby win at Leicester
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Starting line-ups out, Score, EBFC v PFC, 4:30 PM IST kick-off
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs New Zealand Day 3 Live Score, 2nd Test: Ajaz removes Akash Deep, NZ needs one wicket to win
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mitch Santner registers second-best match-haul for a visiting spinner in India
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Santner spins New Zealand to victory after Jaiswal counter attack
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: India loses Test series at home for first time in 12 years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment