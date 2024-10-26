East Bengal vs Paro FC LIVE updates, AFC Challenge League 2024-25: Starting line-ups out, Score, EBFC v PFC, 4:30 PM IST kick-off

PREVIEW

East Bengal will clash against Paro FC in their AFC Challenge League 2024-25 opening group stage match at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu on Saturday.

Paro FC will take confidence from the fact that East Bengal is down on morale, given its torrid form this season, which saw the Red and Gold lose their first six matches of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season.

Paro itself is in high spirits after winning its fourth consecutive Bhutan Premier League title recently. It will want to use its momentum and start its AFC Challenge League campaign with a win against Oscar Bruzon’s men.

There are no injury concerns for either team at the moment, and East Bengal should travel to Bhutan with all six of its foreigners. Mark Zothanpuia misses out after he was not included in the 26-man squad for the AFC Challenge League group stages.

When and where is the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC kicking-off?

The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC will kick-off at 4:30 PM IST, Saturday, October 26 at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Where can you watch the AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC?

The AFC Challenge League 2024-25 clash between East Bengal and Paro FC will be live-streamed on Bhutan Broadcasting Channel’s YouTube handle.

There is no live telecast of the match in India.