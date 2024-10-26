MagazineBuy Print

Ranji Trophy 2024-24: Paras Dogra becomes second-highest run-scorer in tournament history

J&K batter Paras Dogra became the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history during the third-round match against Services at the Sher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 17:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Dogra overtook Amol Muzumdar to take up the second spot. 
Dogra overtook Amol Muzumdar to take up the second spot.  | Photo Credit: Paras Dogra/Instagram
infoIcon

Dogra overtook Amol Muzumdar to take up the second spot.  | Photo Credit: Paras Dogra/Instagram

J&K batter Paras Dogra became the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history during the third-round match against Services at the Sher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.

Dogra overtook Amol Muzumdar to take up the second spot. Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history - 12038 in 238 innings.

Among active players, Dogra has the most Ranji hundreds (30). This puts him third on the all-time list, only behind Jaffer (40) and Ajay Sharma (31).

Dogra also has the joint-most double hundreds (nine) in Ranji Trophy, along with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history.

Player Runs Teams
Wasim Jaffer 12038 Mumbai, Vidarbha
Paras Dogra 9203 Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, J&K
Amol Muzumdar 9202 Bombay/Mumbai, Assam, Andhra
Devendrasingh Bundela 9201 Madhya Pradesh
Yashpal Singh 8700 Services, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim
Mithun Manhas 8554 Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir
Faiz Yakub Fazal 8374 Vidarbha, Railways
Manoj Tiwary 8348 Bengal
Hrishikesh Kanitkar 8059 Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

