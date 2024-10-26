Ranji Trophy 2024-24: Paras Dogra becomes second-highest run-scorer in tournament history

J&K batter Paras Dogra became the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history during the third-round match against Services at the Sher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.
Dogra overtook Amol Muzumdar to take up the second spot. Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history - 12038 in 238 innings.
Among active players, Dogra has the most Ranji hundreds (30). This puts him third on the all-time list, only behind Jaffer (40) and Ajay Sharma (31).
Dogra also has the joint-most double hundreds (nine) in Ranji Trophy, along with Cheteshwar Pujara.
Here is a list of top 10 batters who have scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history.
|Player
|Runs
|Teams
|Wasim Jaffer
|12038
|Mumbai, Vidarbha
|Paras Dogra
|9203
|Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, J&K
|Amol Muzumdar
|9202
|Bombay/Mumbai, Assam, Andhra
|Devendrasingh Bundela
|9201
|Madhya Pradesh
|Yashpal Singh
|8700
|Services, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim
|Mithun Manhas
|8554
|Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir
|Faiz Yakub Fazal
|8374
|Vidarbha, Railways
|Manoj Tiwary
|8348
|Bengal
|Hrishikesh Kanitkar
|8059
|Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan
