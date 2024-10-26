Ranji Trophy 2024-24: Paras Dogra becomes second-highest run-scorer in tournament history

J&K batter Paras Dogra became the second-highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history during the third-round match against Services at the Sher E Kashmir Cricket Stadium, Srinagar.

Dogra overtook Amol Muzumdar to take up the second spot. Wasim Jaffer has scored the most runs in Ranji Trophy history - 12038 in 238 innings.

Among active players, Dogra has the most Ranji hundreds (30). This puts him third on the all-time list, only behind Jaffer (40) and Ajay Sharma (31).

Dogra also has the joint-most double hundreds (nine) in Ranji Trophy, along with Cheteshwar Pujara.

