Left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner registered the second-best figures by a visiting spinner in India after picking up 13 wickets during the second Test between India and New Zealand at Pune on Saturday.

The 32-year-old registered match figures of 13 for 157, just short of the previous record held by compatriot Ajaz Patel, who picked 14 for 225 in Mumbai in 2021.

After picking up seven wickets in the first innings to restrict India to 156, giving New Zealand a handy 103-run lead, Santner ran through the top order in the second innings as India looked to chase down a mammoth 359-run target, eventually falling short by 113 runs.

Here is the list of best match figures by a visiting spinners in Tests in India: