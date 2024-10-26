MagazineBuy Print

WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India continues on top despite series loss against New Zealand

Latest WTC points table: Here’s how the teams rank in the World Test Championship leaderboard after India vs New Zealand second Test.

Published : Oct 26, 2024 15:56 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Mitchell Santner of New Zealand after taking the wicket of R Ashwin during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune.
Mitchell Santner of New Zealand after taking the wicket of R Ashwin during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand after taking the wicket of R Ashwin during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH/ The Hindu

India suffered its second straight defeat at the hands of New Zealand, losing by 113 runs in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Set a daunting target of 359 in the fourth innings, Rohit Sharma’s men looked to be in with a shout after a brisk knock from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. But, wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter to condemn the team to its fourth loss of this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

ALSO READ | Can India qualify for WTC final if it loses to New Zealand in Pune? - qualification scenarios explained

India continued to maintain top spot in the WTC standings despite the loss, with a PCT of 62.82. New Zealand climbed up to fourth place after its win.

Pakistan climbed one spot to seventh after it beat England by nine wickets in the third Test in Rawalpindi, sealing the three-match series 2-1.

WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Drawn Points PCT
1 India 13 8 4 1 98 62.82
2 Australia 12 8 3 1 90 62.5
3 Sri Lanka 9 5 4 0 60 55.56
4 New Zealand 10 5 5 0 60 50.00
5 South Africa 7 7 3 1 40 47.62
6 England 18 9 8 1 93 43.06
7 Pakistan 10 4 6 0 40 33.33
8 Bangladesh 9 3 6 0 33 30.56
9 West Indies 9 1 6 2 20 18.52

(Updated till India vs New Zealand 2nd Test)

