WTC 2023-25 Points Table Updated after IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India continues on top despite series loss against New Zealand

India suffered its second straight defeat at the hands of New Zealand, losing by 113 runs in the second Test at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.
Set a daunting target of 359 in the fourth innings, Rohit Sharma’s men looked to be in with a shout after a brisk knock from opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. But, wickets fell at regular intervals thereafter to condemn the team to its fourth loss of this World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.
India continued to maintain top spot in the WTC standings despite the loss, with a PCT of 62.82. New Zealand climbed up to fourth place after its win.
Pakistan climbed one spot to seventh after it beat England by nine wickets in the third Test in Rawalpindi, sealing the three-match series 2-1.
WTC 2023-25 POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|PCT
|1
|India
|13
|8
|4
|1
|98
|62.82
|2
|Australia
|12
|8
|3
|1
|90
|62.5
|3
|Sri Lanka
|9
|5
|4
|0
|60
|55.56
|4
|New Zealand
|10
|5
|5
|0
|60
|50.00
|5
|South Africa
|7
|7
|3
|1
|40
|47.62
|6
|England
|18
|9
|8
|1
|93
|43.06
|7
|Pakistan
|10
|4
|6
|0
|40
|33.33
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|6
|0
|33
|30.56
|9
|West Indies
|9
|1
|6
|2
|20
|18.52
(Updated till India vs New Zealand 2nd Test)
