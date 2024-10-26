India suffered its first home Test series loss in 12 years after New Zealand took an unassailable 2-0 lead, defeating the host by 113 runs on Saturday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The last time India lost a Test series at home was in 2012, when England, under the leadership of Alastair Cook, won 2-1. In that four-match series, India had taken the lead after the first Test, but England came back strong, winning the next two matches. The fourth match ended in a draw.

In this series, India lost the first match in Bengaluru by eight wickets. After being bowled out for a paltry 46 in the first innings under overcast conditions, India was already under pressure. New Zealand capitalised on the situation, with a century from Rachin Ravindra and a late cameo from Tim Southee, helping the visitor gain the upper hand. Despite Sarfaraz Khan’s maiden century and Rishabh Pant’s counter-attacking 99, India could only set a modest target of 107, which New Zealand chased down comfortably.

A similar pattern unfolded in Pune. India was bowled out for 156 in its first innings, giving New Zealand a commanding 103-run lead. Skipper Tom Latham’s composed 86 helped New Zealand post 255 in its second innings, setting India a formidable target of 359 runs. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a brisk start, and the middle order chipped in with contributions, India ultimately fell short, sealing their series defeat.

Before this series loss, India had racked up an enviable 18 consecutive Test series wins in its backyard, a streak that began with a whitewash of Australia in 2013.