ISL 2024-25: Alaeddine Ajaraie scores in six consecutive games, equals Elano’s record

NorthEast United FC forward Alaeddine Ajaraie equalled the Indian Super League record for the most consecutive games scored after finding the opener against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

He equalled the record of six held by Brazilian Elano which he achieved while playing for Chennaiyin FC in the inaugural season of the ISL. In 2014, Elano scored eight goals in Chennaiyin’s first six games.

The 31-year-old Moroccan has scored six in six games in the league so far and was influential in NEUFC’s Durand Cup 2024 triumph where he scored three goals and assisted two in five matches.

He was signed by the Highlanders from Moroccan top-tier side FAR Rabat for the 2024-25 season with an option to extend the contract for another year.

Ajaraie won the CAF Confederation Cup in 2020, where NorthEast United FC’s Hamza Regragui was his teammate. After winning the CAF Confederation Cup, Ajaraie moved to Maghreb Association Sportive de Fès (MAS Fes), Morocco’s oldest sports club before joining Muaither SC.

Ajaraie, who can play across the front line was the top-scorer for Muaither SC (11 goals in 13 appearances) in Qatar’s second division and helped his side to a promotion to the Qatar Stars League.