India one win away from U-17 Asian Cup qualification, faces Thailand in crucial clash

India is one step away from qualifying for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, needing a crucial victory over host Thailand in its final Group D match here on Sunday.

With two wins from two games, the Ishfaq Ahmed-coached India Colts sits level on points with Thailand but trails on goal difference, making this clash a must-win to secure the top spot and an automatic berth in the tournament.

Friday’s hard-fought 1-0 victory over Turkmenistan kept India’s hopes alive and showcased its resilience, with a well-timed strike from Ningthoukhongjam Rishi Singh clinching the game.

However, Thailand’s massive 19-0 rout of Brunei Darussalam later that day sent a clear signal, pushing it to the top of the group with an astounding goal difference.

India had earlier defeated Brunei 13-0, while Thailand opened its campaign with a solid 2-0 win over Turkmenistan.

The group stakes are high: a draw will see Thailand qualify as group leader, while only a win will guarantee India’s direct entry to the final tournament.

However, there is a rider. India could still make it through as one of the five best second-placed teams, depending on results from other groups.

Head coach Ishfaq Ahmed, however, is keeping the team focused on a single goal -- victory.

“For us, that’s the way. We just play for three points. We will give our best as we do in every match. Whatever we have left in us, we will put that on the line,” said the Indian coach.

Rishi, who scored his second goal for India, adding to his header against Nepal in the SAFF U17 Championship semi-final, said, “I am delighted to score the winning goal and help the team. I’d like to thank my teammates and coaches. We are ready for the last game against Thailand.”

Backed by an ardent home crowd, Thailand pose a considerable challenge.

The host boasts an unbeaten 2024 record, scoring 21 goals in the qualifiers and reaching the ASEAN Championship final, where it narrowly lost to Australia on penalties.

It also defeated the UAE 4-2 in a pre-qualifier friendly, making it a formidable team to face.

“We are both very good sides. And when you beat these are the kind of teams playing a good brand of football, only then you deserve to qualify for the final tournament,” Ahmed said.

“Our biggest challenge is to recover since there’s just a day’s gap between matches and we’ve played twice in the heat and humidity of 4 pm here. But yeah, we even saw Thailand, who have only played at 8 pm, had a couple of players getting cramps in the first game,” he added.

“So, I’m extremely proud of my boys with the strength they’ve shown and I have no complaints. Hopefully, we get three points and qualify tomorrow,” concluded Ahmed.