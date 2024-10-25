MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2024-25: Mendez scores brace as Bengaluru FC beats Kerala Blasters 3-1 to extend lead at top of standings

Edgar Mendez’s first goal came when goalkeeper Som Kumar dropped Alberto Noguera’s freekick effort in the 73rd minute and Mendez, who was just behind him, slammed it home to give Bengaluru a 2-1 lead.

Published : Oct 25, 2024 21:25 IST , Kochi - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Edgar Mendez of Bengaluru FC celebrates scoring the winning goal against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala.
Edgar Mendez of Bengaluru FC celebrates scoring the winning goal against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FSDL
infoIcon

Edgar Mendez of Bengaluru FC celebrates scoring the winning goal against Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kerala. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / FSDL

Substitute Edgar Mendez scored twice as Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 in the Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday night, ending a two-year wait for a win in Kochi.

An alert Mendez, who had come in shortly after the hour mark replacing Argentine Pereyra Diaz, Bengaluru’s first goal-scorer, made the most of goalkeeper Som Kumar’s fumble for both his goals.

Mendez’s first goal came when Som dropped Alberto Noguera’s freekick effort in the 73rd minute and Mendez, who was just behind him, slammed it home to give Bengaluru a 2-1 lead.

And just when the home side was desperately searching for the equaliser in the injury time, with virtually the entire team focused on saving the game, came Mendez’s second goal. Taking the offer provided by Mohammed Salah, Mendez raced forward and was thrilled to find Som out of the penalty area and scored his second goal comfortably.

Earlier, Diaz virtually stole the ball from defender Pritam Kotal for his opening goal. He raced into the box and scored with a smart lob over goalkeeper Som from the centre of the box.

But the Blasters found the equaliser through a penalty late in the first half when Kwame Peprah was brought down inside the box by Rahul Bheke. Jesus Jimenez foxed goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu with a small stutter and found the back of the net with a nice finish from the spot.

Off-side: Age of excess is blurring line between good and the great

Ayon Sengupta
Bowing out on a high: P. R. Sreejesh, India’s legendary hockey goalkeeper, ended his career with an Olympic medal from Paris.

The P.R. Sreejesh interview: Miracle man of Kizhakkambalam

Pranay Rajiv
